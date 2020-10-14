Napa-raised astronaut Kate Rubins lifts off toward second space station mission

With the booming from hundreds of thousands of pounds of rocket thrust, NASA astronaut and Napa native Kate Rubins was boosted toward her second journey to the International Space Station.
A three-stage rocket successfully boosted a Russian Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft carrying Rubins, who spent 115 days aboard the space station in 2016, and two Russian cosmonauts from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, lifting off at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday (10:45 p.m. Tuesday Pacific time), on Rubins' 42nd birthday. The craft achieved Earth orbit within nine minutes, according to NASA TV.
Just over three hours after launch, Rubins and her crewmates Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov docked with the space station 261 miles above the Mediterranean Sea, in the first use of a faster flight path taking Soyuz to the orbiting space platform in two orbits instead of four. Hatches were slated to open two hours after docking, allowing the trio to join the team of American Chris Cassidy and Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, who are to depart the station after a six-month stay and return to Kazakhstan Oct. 21.
Aboard the space station for six months, Rubins will perform scientific work some 250 miles above the Earth, working on a cardiovascular experiment and dealing with materials ranging from supercold gases to stem cells. And unlike during her first journey in 2016, Rubins expects to get to work quickly, without the awkward introduction to moving about in microgravity.
“I think learning all those skills takes a good two to four weeks, so I’m really excited to go back with all those skills in my toolkit,” she said during a July 1 news conference at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. “It means we can do a large amount of science right out of the gate.”
Training for the spaceflight has continued amid the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted huge swaths of daily life worldwide. Speaking during Tuesday’s pre-launch news conference at Baikonur, Rubins emphasized that the crew spent weeks in quarantine at the Star City training facility outside Moscow and then on Baikonur to avoid any threat of COVID-19 infection. No family members or VIPS were present at Baikonur for the launch, NASA TV reported.
A longtime virologist and biochemist, Rubins was chosen to join a new class of NASA astronauts in 2009 and began a two-year training period in 2014. Joined by Ivanishin – whom Rubins will meet on her current mission – and Takuya Onishi of Japan, she lifted off from Baikonur on July 7, 2016 and spent more than 3 ½ months aboard the space station, where she conducted two spacewalks, helped install a docking portal for future U.S.-built spacecraft and tested the first handheld DNA sequencer. The crew landed safely outside Zhezkazgan in the Kazakh steppes on Oct. 30.
Rubins' flight is expected to mark the end of a nine-year period in which NASA has relied on buying rides aboard Soyuz from the Russian space agency Roscosmos to send astronauts to the space station, an arrangement that began with the retirement of the space shuttle fleet in 2011.
In November, Rubins is set to greet NASA’s SpaceX first operational Crew Dragon mission, bringing NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi to the space station aboard the Crew Dragon vehicle.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
