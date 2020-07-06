Napa-raised astronaut Kate Rubins prepares for return to International Space Station in October

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kate Rubins, the first Napa native to go to space, is entering the final three months of preparation for her return trip to the International Space Station where she served four years ago.

Starting Oct. 14 and continuing for about six months, her schedule will be replete with scientific work 250 miles above the Earth, dealing with materials ranging from supercold gases to stem cells. And unlike during her first stay in 2016, Rubins expects to set to work quickly, without the awkward introduction to moving out in microgravity.

“As a rookie you're not so good at navigating and flying through the space station, so you tend to crawl hand over hand on the handrails,” the biochemist-turned-space traveler quipped during a NASA news conference last week in Houston, while recalling her original 115-day stint aboard the orbiting space platform.

“It takes a little while to get your space legs; you have to learn how to transport yourself from one end of the space station to the other, how to carry out your activities. The fact that everything floats seems trivial – until you get a payload that has 20 different parts and you have to figure out where to put them.