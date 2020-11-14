Napa razes homeless camp; more removals planned

Was she worried about her camp being demolished next? She didn’t want to say.

Crystal Ellis, 27, wasn’t evicted from the Trancas camp but said she’s been homeless on and off for about seven years. A former foster youth, she’s currently living in a tent under the Imola Avenue bridge. She’s also six weeks pregnant, said Ellis.

What does she makes about the removal of homeless camps in Napa?

“Well, if they have a good cause, like maybe drugs or needles lying around or someone has a warrant,” she could understand, said Ellis. But, “If they don’t have good cause,” it’s bad, she said.

“We’re not harming anyone or ourselves,” said Ellis. “We’re minding our own business, just trying to live our own life.”

Besides, she has bigger worries, said Ellis.

For example, “A week ago, some stranger and his buddies threw giant rocks at us while we were sleeping.” Before that someone “threatened to kill us,” said Ellis. She called the police and reported the incidents.