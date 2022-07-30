Napa Realtors, experts weigh in on first time home buyer challenges, opportunities

Plenty of first-time buyers would like to purchase a home in Napa Valley. But as interest rates rise and real estate prices still hover at record highs, that’s becoming harder and harder to do.

Napa Valley Realtors who have recently worked with several traditional first-time home buyers weighed in on the challenges, and opportunities, for those would-be homeowners.

When asked what he’s seeing in the local market for home shoppers, Realtor Josh Diaz of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley said one word: “Frustration.”

“I thought emotions were high two and three years ago,” he said. It hasn’t abated.

“Changes in interest rates can really impact how much a buyer can afford to spend on a home,” said Diaz. For example, an increase in rates from 3.5% to 5.5% can end up adding $800 a month to a mortgage payment.

That means “affordability just went from the $800,000s to the $600,000s,” said Diaz. Buyers “have to adjust their attitude about what they can afford.”

Faced with such a change, “it takes a while for that emotionally to set in.”

On the other hand are the home sellers who have been conditioned to expect to receive multiple offers over the asking price from eager buyers, without contingencies.

“Instead, they are seeing a bunch of disenchanted first-time home buyers" who may feel like they are just settling for their house after being battered by the market," said Diaz. "You feel bad for both.”

“Historically speaking, rates are still low,” pointed out Diaz. “We just have to manage expectations,” of both buyers and sellers, he said.

His advice to buyers is “stop shooting for the stars. This isn’t your final home. It’s your steppingstone. It’s OK to not get your dream home the first time around.” And don’t let any stigma about buying a condominium stop you from considering it, he said. “Condos are great steppingstones.”

Not surprisingly, this is far from being just Napa County's problem.

The California Association of Realtors' first-time buyer housing affordability index measures the percentage of households that can afford to purchase an entry-level home within the state.

In the second quarter of 2022, Napa County’s first-time buyer affordability index dropped from 41 to 39. That equals a mortgage payment of $4,020 per month, including taxes and insurance.

Over the same period, the Bay Area's first-time buyer affordability index fell from 38 to 36, equaling an estimated mortgage payment of $5,630. Statewide, affordability index dropped from 44 to 43, or a payment of $3,320.

Realtor Susan Pujals with Homestead Real Estate has helped a number of first-time buyers in Napa.

Yes, interest rates have risen lately, but that can also translate to “a little more opportunity and less competition” for those home shoppers, said Pujals.

Her goal is to guide and educate buyers along the way. “I always try to set expectations with my buyers. There’s so many different variables that they can’t control,” Pujals said, such as the number of offers a home will receive, or details of those offers.

“I tell people that sometimes we do get it the first shot and sometimes we might have to write a few offers. But there’s always going to be another house. Sometimes that just means that something better is coming along.”

Giselle Lampe with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley also works with first-time home buyers.

Napa County has seen “some pretty big jumps” in home prices, with some rising as much as 30%, the Realtor noted.

“That makes it tough, because you both have to be working and have good-paying jobs” to be able to afford an “entry-level” home in the Napa Valley.

According to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, the median sold price in June for a Napa County home was $865,000. One year ago, the median was $790,000.

Plus, some first-time buyers are only able to put 10% down, while other buyers might be able to offer 20% to 30%.

“I have to talk to the agent to explain that this 10% offer is just as good or as strong" as a 20% or 30% offer, said Lampe.

Another challenge is the competition, which can include “a lot of seasoned buyers and sellers” who are coming from outside Napa and aren’t buying their first home, the Realtor noted.

At the same time, because interest rates are still fluctuating, and some prospective buyers are occupied with regular summer activities and celebrations, that could mean less competition for those entry-level homes, according to Lampe. “It’s a lot about timing,” she said.

“Once we get back to fall I think things will be getting more competitive again, if interest rates don’t go crazy,” said Lampe. After all, even just a half-point increase in interest rates can cost a buyer hundreds more per month in a mortgage payment, she noted.

“That’s why a first-time home buyer really needs to talk to someone who is seasoned and understands what’s out there,” said Lampe. “I call it problem-solving. Let’s figure out a way to make this work.”

Regional experts also weighed in on home affordability.

According to California Association of Realtors president Otto Catrina, a Bay Area real estate broker and Realtor, it’s been a seller’s market in the Bay Area for several years. But with an increase in interest rates, “buyers are starting to get some concessions (from sellers) and we are starting to see some price adjustments.”

Buyers are starting to get smart, said Catrina. “They know there’s more inventory," he said, "and houses have been sitting on the market a little bit longer.”

The market is changing, he said, and buyers have different expectations now.

To close a deal, “we’re going to start pulling the tool box out from the '80s and '90s and use things like interest buydowns, seller credits, and asking for concessions (or that) work be done on the property.”

It can mean more opportunity for those first-time buyers.

“This is where you need to start mining the listings,” said Catrina. “Look for listings that have been on the markets two to three weeks." Is there an overpriced listing? Will the seller consider a reduction in price?

Increased inventory also means first-time home buyers don’t have to make impulse decisions. They can take a little more time to look at other houses.

Otto pointed out state and county programs that can assist first-time home buyers.

A new effort called the California Dream for All program was recently announced by state Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego.

California Dream for All would assist first-time home buyers by providing 17% toward the purchase price of their first home, “eliminating the need for a large down payment, and in some cases potentially covering the entirety of the down payment,” said a news release from Atkins’ office.

Napa County also offers similar programs, including the Proximity Housing Homebuyer's Assistance Program.

Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler said that when housing affordability dips, first-time buyers are especially impacted.

As a market newcomer, “you are usually a younger person, don’t have as high an income and not as much in savings,” he said. So when interest rates rise and but prices hold steady, “it’s kind of a double whammy.”

Starter homes are important to the economy, he said, pointing out that most buyers “walk” up the housing ladder as their wealth goes up, buying and selling bigger and more expensive homes.

“But if those starter homes are not available and you are not able to generate enough income or wealth, it can be a very daunting issue especially for first-time home buyers,” said Eyler. “You’re always going to be behind the curve.”