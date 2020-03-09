Napa receives B- rating on accessory dwelling unit efforts

At the Feb. 20 Planning Commission meeting, Commissioner Michael Murray did question whether there’s more City Council can do to be forward-looking on the city’s ADU ordinances as opposed to only reacting to state law, adding that it’s clear council wants this to be a priority.

Chairman Gordon Huether agreed that it can be frustrating to watch things move slowly, but applauded the city’s efforts thus far. “I actually think Napa’s been ahead of the game on this, if you look at what we’ve done over the years,” he said.

Since 2015, the City Council and Planning Commission have worked in tandem to try and prioritize the creation of a robust ADU market. Together, they’ve approved a simpler permit process that allowed for a single application that green lights plans and building at the same time; lifted the 50% number that previously limited how much a granny flat could increase total floor space of a property (though it did maintain the citywide cap of 1,200-square-feet per unit); and passed fee breaks for junior units smaller than 500 square fee, among other actions to slowly open the door to ADUs.

Applications for ADUs in Napa have steadily increased accordingly. In 2018, 44 people submitted plans for approval, up from 31 in 2017 and 18 in 2016. Of those, 31 were approved in 2018, as compared to 17 and two in the two years preceding.

The Planning Commission and City Council plan to join together for a summit focused on ADUs this spring to discuss how to further facilitate construction of these units to hopefully address the severity of Napa's housing shortage.

You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.