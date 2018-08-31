The long, local push to bring Napa River flood protection to 2,000 more properties in the city of Napa has yielded some tentative good news, enough to make local officials smile but not celebrate.
A draft federal report agrees that some of the proposed flood walls meet cost-benefit requirements, county Deputy Public Works Director Phillip Miller said. If that view stands, it could open the door to more federal money.
But first, the draft “determiniation of federal interest” report—which is unreleased, but has been seen by local flood control officials—must move up the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers chain of command, ultimately to Washington, D.C.
“We’re hoping the numbers stay the same and they continue to agree with our evaluation after all the reviews take place,” Miller said.
The city of Napa has seen such flood control features built as the downtown bypass, flood terraces and new bridges. But the federal government balked at paying for several proposed flood walls and pumps in the two-decade-old master plan to provide 100-year flood protection throughout the city.
Rising costs since the project’s conception outstripped the benefits for these remaining projects, Army Corps officials said in 2013. Ever since then, the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District has tried to reverse this decision by creating and then lobbying for a less expensive proposal.
Flood walls remain to be built along the river near Lincoln Avenue, along Riverside Drive, in the Oxbow area and near Soscol Avenue’s auto row. The district’s cost-cutting steps brought the price tag to $94 million, down from $181 million.
The recent draft federal report in particular favors building flood walls along the river near Lincoln Avenue, Miller said. This would keep water during a huge storm from spilling the river banks and flowing down Soscol Avenue.
These Lincoln Avenue flood walls would cost about $35 million, Miller said. The hope is to receive about $30 million from the Corps.
But even if the Corps agrees that the Lincoln flood wall project is worthy of federal interest, that doesn’t guarantee money will be in the federal budget. The Napa County Flood Control District would then lobby for the appropriation.
Proposed flood walls along Riverside Drive received a lower cost-benefit rating in the draft report, but still within the qualifying range. Miller said he hopes that project retains federal interest.
The walls targeted for the Oxbow area still don’t meet the federal cost-benefit standards in the draft report. Miller said money to build them could come from developers, grants and state water bonds that include flood control.
For now, local officials are enjoying the tentative good news.
“We expect very shortly we’ll know our fate,” Miller told the Flood Control District Board of Directors on Aug. 14.
But, he said, local officials haven’t been told when the Army Corps will make its final determination.
Meanwhile, state lawmakers recently passed Senate Bill 1073 sponsored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. If signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, it would authorize state funding from general obligation bonds, subventions or Legislature appropriations to be used for the Napa River project, a Dodd press release said.
Dodd has said this could put other options on the table in case the federal government walks away from the remaining flood control projects. The bill doesn’t provide money in itself.