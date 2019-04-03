Right now plastics are under a lot of scrutiny (or what the plastic industry would say is an "attack").
I personally cannot go a day without reading a news report or seeing a media post talking about its negative environmental impacts – from whales, to beaches & oceans, to local rivers and waterways. Plastic is everywhere and in everything (don’t google whale and 44 kg of plastic if you don’t want to be sad).
And yet it continues to be one of the most prolific materials we consume daily AND one of the most confusing materials for people to dispose of properly.
I recently gave a tour of our Recycling and Composting facility to a group of individuals who are slowly becoming more immersed in the world of diversion and they expressed just HOW confused they are about film plastic.
First, what in the world is film plastic?
Well, film plastic (AKA soft plastic, flexible plastic, stretchy plastic and squishy plastic) is the type of plastic that when you squeeze it, it loses its shape -- think Saran wrap (film plastic) versus water bottle (rigid plastic).
So film plastic is: the plastic that is used to wrap cases of disposable water bottles (eeewww!), loaves of bread, toilet paper, newspaper bags, dry cleaning bags, shopping bags, bubble wrap, air pillows or white bubble envelopes from your online shopping, spinach bags, Ziploc bags, individually wrapped cucumbers (you know who I am talking about, specific store you!), cat/dog food bags, and……. well, you get the point. Endless list.
This type of (film/soft/flexible) plastic is NOT recyclable in your blue recycling cart due to how it jams up the sorting equipment, gets super icky and, honestly, there is no market for it – which means no one wants to buy it.
When (film/soft/flexible) plastic is put into the blue recycling cart and makes its way to our recycling sorting facility, work ACTIVELY to sort it out with more than 10 pairs of hands working to remove it. Why? Besides jamming up our sorting systems (sometimes stopping the sorting line for an hour or so), it also gets mixed into commodities that are recyclable – like mixed paper (newspaper, white printing paper, etc), cardboard bales, and more which leads to the refusal/non-sale of said recyclable materials due to contamination. Financially and mechanically, it is a nightmare.
So right now, we have twenty+ hands REMOVING (film/soft/flexible) plastic that instead could be working to collect items that ARE recyclable. Doesn’t make sense does it?
This includes that nifty plastic bag you bought at the store to line your inside recycling bin with – please skip the bag (we don’t want it!) and dump the recyclables directly into your blue recycling cart and let those recyclable materials hang out free – much easier to sort that way!
Black or non-see through bags, for us, are the worst due to the health & safety risk they pose to those 20+ pairs of hands sorting all the recyclable material we receive. Those bags of materials (which we recognize could quite possibly be all recyclables) have to be discarded as landfill/trash.
Can you imagine ripping open a bag to get stuck by a needle or find a bag full of dirty diapers or other bio and health hazard inside? (I know “gross,” but unfortunately it happens more often than you’d think.)
In our recent “Flip the Lid” visual audit the City of Napa Recycling Division completed, 1,200 + homes out of 1,400 had film plastic inside their recycling cart. Can you imagine the amount of film/soft/flexible plastic we receive? TONS!!
The amount of film plastic we receive at the recycling sorting facility has doubled for us. A decade ago, less than 1 percent of what we received was categorized as “film/soft/flexible” plastic. In the last 5 years, we on average receive 2 percent. And yes, for those of you in the back – this is true even AFTER the bag ban. We have to landfill debris box after debris box of this material weekly.
Not “film plastic”, but still NOT recyclable: chip bags, popcorn bags, condiment wrappers, coffee bean bags (unless made solely out of paper), and foil/plastic/multi-layer pouches.
So what can you do?
One: Do not put your film/soft/flexible plastic into your blue recycling cart. IF it is clean, some grocery stores have film plastic recycling (like Raley’s, Target, Safeway, and others) for drop-off.
Two: Question how you purchase your items and see if you can switch to more sustainable purchasing. Is your single cucumber wrapped in film/soft/flexible plastic? Does it need to be? What about your spinach? Can you purchase said item without it being encased in a plastic bag?
Three: Let companies know that you need specific changes if you are to support them. As an example, a petition was started in late 2018 through change.org demanding Trader Joe’s (TJ) to reduce plastic packaging. TJ issued a press release a few weeks later stating they heard their customers loud and clear and here is the first outline of how they are going to reduce their plastic usage.
Four: When in doubt, find out! Quick internet search does wonders. Check out NapaRecycling.com for specific information for City of Napa and Unincorporated Napa County residents and businesses.