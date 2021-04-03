Compost Girl: Recycling 'Right'

Has anyone ever told you that they are intimated by you in certain settings? Like, how about when they are throwing something “away”?
This is now a common theme in my professional — and personal — life, in which people tell me that they will either: 1) wait to throw something out until I am not around, 2) go to a different bin so I cannot see them/or rifle thru it afterwards, or 3) hand me the item to have me discard it instead of them doing it because they fear me too much.
Recycling and/or composting “correctly” is not easy – I am the first one to admit it. The types of materials that things are made out of only continues to grow and confuse, as does the lack of circular infrastructure in its development.
But me, intimidating?! Over trash/recycling/compost? Well, I do have some unfavorable nicknames due to how “strict” I am in making sure people put it in the right place. But I consider it a “party” trick ….
Someone near and dear to me now asks me before disposing of an item where it should go because of how I once reacted (aghast and befuddled) when they incorrectly disposed of an item (I mean, how can you confuse that item? I mean, really?).
So, instead of being intimated by me, I tell people I am a kind human being who is over-zealous about correct material disposal. And thus my mantra: When in doubt, find out.
Not sure about something? Think you know beyond a doubt? Check out www.naparecycling.com and use the “What Goes Where” search tool to find out or see if you are correct. (No offense to any of my loyal readers, but the amount of times someone has told me, “I know where it goes, you don’t need to tell me” and then disposes of it incorrectly is … countless.)
Spring cleaning is here. Do you know what to do with those old Christmas lights or no longer working extension cord? How about that lawnmower that has lost three out of its four wheels? (Recycle More program to answer all three!)
Or where do those random pieces of wood that have been sitting out all winter that you can no longer use go? Or the now-warped rigid plastic kid’s toy? Or that oversized piece of metal or, or, or?
Recycling and recycling of organics (which we call composting) is confusing – here are my tricks to make it easier:
1. When In Doubt, Find Out.
2. Anything that was ever alive, plant or animal, can be composted (don’t doubt yourself!).
3. Rigid, durable plastic that isn’t squishy/stretchy/soft like is recyclable – the rest is landfill.
4. Covered in food or liquid? Keep it out of the recycling.
5. Covered in food or liquid AND paper based? Put it into the compost.
6. When in doubt, find out: NapaRecycling.com
Questions about a specific item? Send me an email!
This monthly column is written by Kendra Bruno, aka Compost Girl, who is the waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa. To submit questions, email kbruno@cityofnapa.org.