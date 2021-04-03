Compost Girl: Recycling 'Right'

Has anyone ever told you that they are intimated by you in certain settings? Like, how about when they are throwing something “away”?

This is now a common theme in my professional — and personal — life, in which people tell me that they will either: 1) wait to throw something out until I am not around, 2) go to a different bin so I cannot see them/or rifle thru it afterwards, or 3) hand me the item to have me discard it instead of them doing it because they fear me too much.

Recycling and/or composting “correctly” is not easy – I am the first one to admit it. The types of materials that things are made out of only continues to grow and confuse, as does the lack of circular infrastructure in its development.

But me, intimidating?! Over trash/recycling/compost? Well, I do have some unfavorable nicknames due to how “strict” I am in making sure people put it in the right place. But I consider it a “party” trick ….

Someone near and dear to me now asks me before disposing of an item where it should go because of how I once reacted (aghast and befuddled) when they incorrectly disposed of an item (I mean, how can you confuse that item? I mean, really?).