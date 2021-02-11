Compost Girl: Tips on how to recycle for free and re-use options in Napa

If you recently upgraded and the item is still usable, considering donating it through common donation stores like Goodwill, post on NextDoor, or use the platform FreeCycles Napa. There are tons of free resources to give your item continued life after you are done with it. A new Buy Nothing Napa group has been created recently as well for a specific neighborhood (Vintage area), so check them out if you live in that part of town. Buy Nothing Groups pass items on to provide continued (or new life), while creating a community inside our Napa community.

Remember in the hierarchy of what to do: Reduce. Re-use (donate it to someone else!), and then Recycle.

Now if you have items that don’t fit the above description, like tables/dressers/chairs, those qualify as bulky items. Bulky items can be picked up, but there is a fee associated with it, which is determined by the number of items you have. More information here: https://naparecycling.com/residents/bulky-item-pickup/. One not-so-secret is the Bulky Item Coupon all Napa Recycling customers received awhile back that expires at the end of this month. I just used mine, so don’t forget about that if you have the ability to self-haul and have some bulky items that are no longer of use.