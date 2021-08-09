Napa Recycling and city receive composting award

NRWS and Napa have directly invested millions of dollars into the facility since 2014. Those include: a $2.3 million organics receiving building; a $2.8 million organics pre-processing system; a $3 million storm water management system; a grant-funded $440,000 organics “depackager,” and an $11 million “covered aerated static pile covered composting system,” according to a city press release.

The composting system has reduced overall air emissions of the facility by over 90% since becoming operational in January 2020, according to the city press release.

“We’ve been doing it for 6 ½ years with a fully permitted facility, so we feel like we’re very prepared, ahead of the curve and, quite frankly, we’ve swallowed a lot of the costs already,” Miller said. “Our repairs have borne that burden, and previous councils have approved the necessary investments, so we are where we want to be. “