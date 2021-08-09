Napa Recycling and city receive composting award

The millions of dollars invested into composting by the city of Napa and Napa Recycling and Waste Services over roughly the past decade was recognized with the 2021 Dave Hardy Leadership in Organics Award last week.
During the Oct. 3 Napa City Council meeting, the California Resource Recovery Association recognized Napa Recycling and Waste Services and the city with the award for the Napa Recycling and Compost Facility’s achievement in reusing materials, preventing waste and composting.
The upgrades allowed Napa Recycling to expand a composting collection program in 2015 to include food and paper scraps, according to Kevin Miller, who directs city recycling programs. That resulted in roughly 10% less residential trash being sent to the landfill and 22,000 more tons of waste being composted, according to a city press release.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“We have a little over 250 businesses and schools on the full composting program. And, I’ve added up real quick, between residential and commercial, we’ve diverted an extra 20,000-plus tons of organics that we would not have if we didn’t have those full programs in the past six-and-a-half years,” Miller said at the meeting. “So that’s a big difference, it makes a big difference to our environment and our community.”
NRWS and Napa have directly invested millions of dollars into the facility since 2014. Those include: a $2.3 million organics receiving building; a $2.8 million organics pre-processing system; a $3 million storm water management system; a grant-funded $440,000 organics “depackager,” and an $11 million “covered aerated static pile covered composting system,” according to a city press release.
The composting system has reduced overall air emissions of the facility by over 90% since becoming operational in January 2020, according to the city press release.
“We’ve been doing it for 6 ½ years with a fully permitted facility, so we feel like we’re very prepared, ahead of the curve and, quite frankly, we’ve swallowed a lot of the costs already,” Miller said. “Our repairs have borne that burden, and previous councils have approved the necessary investments, so we are where we want to be. “
Tracie Onstad Bills, executive director of the CRRA, said at the meeting that the facility is set up to process 63,000 tons of food scraps, yard trimmings and other organics into locally-used compost each year. She also said the facility is a shining example of a public-private partnership used to meet the goals established by Senate Bill 1383, which required a 50% reduction in organic waste disposal from 2014 levels by 2020 and requires a 75% reduction by 2025.
Tim Dewey-Mattia, public education manager at NRWS, said the organization really appreciated working with the city on the project and encouraged anyone who hasn’t seen the new facility to come out on a tour. He said the facility will be having an open house, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 16.
Dewey-Mattia added that, despite the great facility, everyone’s going to need to work together to divert organic waste.
“We have a great facility, we’re ahead of the game there, but we’re all going to have to work together in the next few years to kind of do better at diverting organic waste,” Dewey-Mattia said. “I think we have a good foundation and so we’re excited to take that challenge on with the city.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
La Toque, Ken Frank’s Michelin-star Napa restaurant, is now requiring guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or show proof of recovery from the…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
The American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years, as some say grievances have not been resolved and se…
At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard, and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living r…
An American Canyon couple is focusing on a new target — the creation of a range where children and teenagers can learn to handle a bow and arrow.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
The city of Napa is investigating a sign placed on a flowered Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that encourages people to not get vaccinated a…
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.