The Napa Recycling and Compost Facility, which has been bolstered by millions of dollars invested by Napa Recycling and Waste Services and the city of Napa, recently received national recognition.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The facility on Jan. 26 was named the Large-Scale Compost Manufacturer of the year by the United States Composting Council — a national organization that trains, certifies and educates compost facility operators. The award, which the Napa City Council recognized Tuesday, goes to facilities that produce more than 10,000 tons of compost each year. (In 2021, Napa’s facility composted 63,590 tons of compostable organics, producing 22,882 cubic yards of finished compost, according to the staff report.)

Kevin Miller, the city’s recycling manager, noted at the meeting that the award comes on the heels of the 2021 statewide Dave Hardy Leadership in Organics Award. He added that planning for improving the facility started in 2009, and investments into those improvements have continued for roughly the past decade.

“I can tell you this month I will have been with the city for 26 years, and I’ve been in the industry, public and private, for 32 years,” Miller said. “So I know what it takes to make something like this happen.”

Those investments from NRWS and the city include a $2.3 million organics receiving building; a $3 million stormwater management system; a $12 million covered aerated static pile composting system; a $2.6 million organics pre-processing system; and a $400,000 organics de-packager.

The improvements have allowed the facility to carry out “on-site composting of food scraps, soiled paper, yard trimmings, manure, sawdust and grape (pomace),” the staff report says.

Miller also noted that other nearby cities and counties have been showing great interest in the Napa facility, and want to bring in material, though they’re being turned away by the city and NRWS due to a lack of capacity for outside entities.

“We’re have to preserve our capacity for our own citizens and for this county,” Miller said. “But that’s the place you want to be, in the long term; you want to be in that good position.”

Tim Dewey-Mattia, recycling and public education manager at NRWS, said at the meeting the the award is not a fluke but the result of composting efforts by the city, residents, business and schools.

“All I’d like to say is keep composting and making great compost,” Dewey-Mattia said. “We’re doing a great job, and we’re a model for now the country. And even international visitors come and check out our facility, so it’s something to be proud of.”

Napa councilmembers said that the award was well deserved, and congratulated Miller and NRWS, and everybody else involved. Councilmember Liz Alessio said the award demonstrated the success of a public-private partnership, and recommended community members go on a tour of the facility when possible.

A video tour of the facility can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xmuG2XvbhA.

Miller recalled that when he started working for the city 26 years ago, Napa's rate of keeping recycling products out of landfills was at 27%. That rate has improved to about 63% today, but there's still more ground to be gained on that front, Miller added, given that the city council in 2012 established a goal of a 75% or higher rate.

"We've still got a lot of work to do still, but we've made a lot of progress," Miller said.

PHOTOS: 21st annual Napa County Pruning Contest Pruning competition 17 Pruning competition 3 Pruning competition 2 Pruning competition 4 Pruning competition 5 Pruning competition 6 Pruning competition 7 Pruning competition 8 Pruning competition 1 Pruning competition 9 Pruning competition 10 Pruning competition 11 Pruning competition 12 Pruning competition 13 Pruning competition 14 Pruning competition 15 Pruning competition 16 Pruning competition 18 Pruning competition 19 Pruning competition 20 Pruning competition 21 Pruning competition 22 Pruning competition 23 Pruning competition 24 Pruning competition 25 Pruning competition 26 Pruning competition 27 NewsVu: PHOTOS: 21st annual Napa County Pruning Contest