Wearing gloves, boots and safety vests while holding official-looking clipboards, a group of city and county staffers spent a recent Wednesday morning inspecting an east Napa neighborhood.

This group wasn’t looking for potholes or graffiti, abandoned cars or illegal garage units.

They were looking at your trash.

As of 2022, California law requires residents and businesses to place compostable and recyclable materials in the appropriate carts and bins.

State regulations also require Napa city and county's recycling agencies to periodically inspect or “audit” those carts. It’s called Flip the Lid.

When it comes to recycling, “most people want to do the right thing,” said Naama Brenner–Abramovitch, a recycling specialist with Napa Recycling. They just don’t know exactly what goes where.

That’s where Flip the Lid can help.

Last year about 150 Napa homes were “inspected” via the Flip the Lid program. This year, staffers from Napa Recycling mean to visit another 150. Neighborhoods are chosen based on a rotating schedule, using a representative sample. Businesses are audited every year.

Each “inspection” starts at about 4:30 a.m. on the assigned waste and trash collection day in a selected neighborhood. Walking along the street, Napa Recycling staffers will peek inside gray landfill, blue recycling, and green or brown compost carts and bins to see whether customers are placing the correct kinds of waste inside.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

If there’s a misplaced item, staffers will tape educational information on the bin for the resident.

The audits are not meant to recycle-shame residents or make anyone feel guilty, according to Dave Briggs, environmental resource specialist with the county of Napa.

“We're basically saying, ‘You got this wrong. Here's a little reminder. If you need more info, call us. Here's the website,’” he said. "Sooner or later, it starts to sink in.”

On a recent morning in a neighborhood near Kansas Street, staffers gamely opened cart lids, and (carefully) poked around.

Popping up the lid on one blue recycling cart, Briggs happily noted the abundance of clean cardboard stashed inside.

For the most part, “everybody gets cardboard right,” he said.

He then paused, and from the same blue cart pulled out a typical white plastic shopping bag. “That’s what we're finding in our recycling bins right now. It's filled with plastic.”

Napa Recycling is unable to accept plastic wrap and plastic bags for a few reasons, explained Briggs. “The main issue is the lack of a viable market for mixed film plastic. Simply put, no company has a use for a bale of moldy, smelly, dirty mixed types of film plastics. If there’s no market that can use the material, there’s no 'recycling.' It’s the same for Styrofoam – nobody wants it."

Soft or “film” plastics are also notorious for wrapping around the equipment on sorting lines at the recycling facility, added Briggs.

“Just imagine what would happen to a lawn mower that runs over a plastic bag," he said. "When film plastic gets stuck in the gears and conveyor lines at the recycling facility, the entire line must be shut down, which can leave a dozen workers standing around waiting for the machinery to be cleared. Machinery and sorting technology has come a long way over the years, but there’s no available system to handle plastic wrap and bags in the region.”

Briggs said the everyday paper towel is another poorly understood waste item. Such single-use paper towels can be easily and quickly composted, yet they’re most often disposed of in the blue recycling cart or in the gray landfill cart, instead of the green or brown compost bin where they best belong.

In another gray landfill cart, Briggs found a plastic bag with food scraps inside. Wrong.

Yes, the food scraps will eventually decompose in a landfill, but at the same time also generate large amounts of methane gas, he noted. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that affects the earth's temperature and climate system.

Food waste and scraps should go into the brown or green bin also, he explained.

Next, a blue plastic disposable glove, commonly seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, was pulled out of a blue recycling bin. Wrong again, Briggs said, placing it into the gray landfill cart.

A box of aluminum foil, with what seemed to be several yards of foil still left on the roll, was found in a gray landfill cart at one house. “It’s painful” to discover commonly recycled materials like foil and aluminum cans in the wrong bins, he admitted. Briggs moved the foil into the correct blue cart before moving on.

Most of the bins didn’t smell too bad, although a very strong and pungent odor of rotting food and possibly manure wafted near a few of the brown carts. Peering into one gray cart, Briggs spotted what looked like a bag of dirty diapers, which he decided not to open.

It wasn’t all bad news that morning. Briggs praised the contents of one cart when his team found greasy pizza boxes and soiled paper plates in their correct brown compost bin. The same for an empty glass liquor bottle, shampoo bottle and coffee container in a blue bin.

What about a hard plastic tub that had some food residue inside it?

“It still qualifies for the blue recycling bin," said Briggs.

“It doesn't have to be pristine” and completely washed out, he said. “We tell people to do a quick rinse,” and then place it in the correct cart. The recycling expert explained that in the recycling process, first the hard plastic is ground into flakes, and then the flakes are washed.

Briggs said he also looks for other clues, such as waste carts that are missing from curbside for pickup. A resident who did not put out the green or brown compost cart for collection leads Briggs to think that that person is putting food scraps into the gray landfill cart, instead of in the preferred compost bin.

During such audits at each house, at least one item is always found in the wrong cart, said Briggs. But he’s not deterred.

“We're constantly after progress. And we're seeing it," said Briggs. "I mean, it's encouraging to us to go out and do this because you really don't know otherwise.

“Most people don’t have the time in the day to know all these little details and struggle at home to get it. So you've got to make it easy. You've got to make it clear. You got to repeat, repeat, repeat, and over the years, we're going to see progress. That's what we're looking for.”

“We want to see where and how we can educate our residents, what help they need (and) what's confusing to them,” said Madison Manasse, a recycling specialist with the city of Napa.

“I think that all of us can make a difference,” said Brenner-Abramovitch. “We just need to take a split second to actually make the right decision and learn what goes where. We can make a difference.”

Don’t feel helpless or overwhelmed about recycling, advised Briggs. “This is something you can do every day.”

Photos: These folks are 'inspecting' your trash, but it's for good reason