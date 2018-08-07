Napa Recycling was temporarily evacuated Tuesday morning after a canister of pepper spray went off in the facility.
No injuries were reported and the evacuation last about 30 minutes, said Recycling and Public Education Manager Tim Dewey-Mattia.
This is the third time that the facility has had to evacuate due to pepper spray canisters being improperly disposed of, Dewey-Mattia said.
Tuesday’s canister “was small so the effects from the spray did not last as long as previous evacuations,” he said, “when numerous canisters had gone off all at once, filling our entire recycling sorting building and leading to evacuations of several hours.”
Pepper spray, mace, bear spray, insect killer sprays and other hazardous materials need to be disposed of at the Hazardous Waste Facility at 889-A Devlin Rd.
For more information on hazardous waste disposal, visit naparecycling.com/household-hazardous-waste.