Napa Register wants input from electric car owners

Napa Valley Register
Sean Scully, Register

The Napa Valley Register wants to hear from electric car owners about the area's public electric charging stations.

Napa County and its communities have about 150 electric charging stations, at locations ranging from parking lots to wineries to hotels. We want to know if electric vehicle drivers think there are enough stations and if access is convenient.

What kind of electric vehicle do you have and how long have you had it? Do you think there should be more stations and, if so, where? Are you able to find a public charging station when you need one? What changes would you like to see made?

Reporter Barry Eberling is writing a story on electric charging stations. He can be reached at beberling@napanews.com or 707-256-2253. If you send an email, please include your name and phone number. 

