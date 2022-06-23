Napa Register wants opinions on Soscol Junction

The Napa Valley Register is looking for opinions from drivers who will be affected by the $54 million Soscol Junction interchange project that will soon start construction.

Soscol Junction will turn the signalized intersection of Highway 29/Highway 221/Soscol Ferry Road into an interchange. Highway 29 will pass above Highway 221/Soscol Ferry Road on an overpass. Two roundabouts underneath on Highway 221 will regulate traffic entering or leaving Highway 29.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The Napa Register wants to talk to people who use this intersection regularly. What do you think about the upcoming improvements? Are you stuck in big delays there now? Do you have concerns about the construction phase?

Please contact reporter Barry Eberling at beberling@napanews.com or 256-2253. Please leave a name and contact information.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.