Napa Register wants opinions on Soscol Junction

Soscol Junction

Soscol Junction is to become an interchange to remove a signal that causes backups on Highway 29 and Highway 221.

 Barry Eberling

The Napa Valley Register is looking for opinions from drivers who will be affected by the $54 million Soscol Junction interchange project that will soon start construction.

Soscol Junction will turn the signalized intersection of Highway 29/Highway 221/Soscol Ferry Road into an interchange. Highway 29 will pass above Highway 221/Soscol Ferry Road on an overpass. Two roundabouts underneath on Highway 221 will regulate traffic entering or leaving Highway 29.

The Napa Register wants to talk to people who use this intersection regularly. What do you think about the upcoming improvements? Are you stuck in big delays there now? Do you have concerns about the construction phase?

Please contact reporter Barry Eberling at beberling@napanews.com or 256-2253. Please leave a name and contact information.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling

