Napa rejects cannabis dispensary plan in dispute over minimum distance from school

Over-expansion of retail cannabis ordinance could harm Napa's existing dispensaries, businesses say The city of Napa could be poised to allow recreational cannabis sales. Current medical dispensaries say changes in regulation must prioritize existing retailers.

Heim and Scott Klingbeil, a land-use planner working with Iroquois Street Dispensary, in March submitted a map showing the shortest possible distance between school and dispensary as a path with two sharp turns around businesses. One of the businesses is the StorQuest self-storage center at Jackson and Yajome streets, which is surrounded by a beige concrete-block perimeter wall more than 10 feet tall.

However, city planning officials rebuffed the plan in a May 14 letter, and Heim’s appeal of that rejection failed to win over commissioners, four of whom voted to back city staff’s ruling that a cannabis store must be at least 600 linear feet from New Tech or any other school in Napa.

Gordon Huether, one of the planners to uphold the rejection, described his vote not as a show of resistance to marijuana sales — or even of a strong stand on how to enforce the buffer-zone law — but as respect for the city’s land-use judgment.

“I don’t know how many years it’s going to take but eventually, it’s not going to matter; it’ll be beer and wine and weed,” he said of society’s growing acceptance of cannabis and of dispensaries, five of which now operate in Napa for medicinal sales. “I’m pretty loose about it, but the rules are rules and they’re there for a reason, and I’ve not quite landed anywhere yet (on the distance dispute).”