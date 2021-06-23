Napa rejects cannabis dispensary plan in dispute over minimum distance from school

When is 600 feet not really 600 feet? According to Napa city planning officials, when a would-be cannabis seller tries to measure that distance from the nearest school in anything but a straight line.
A company trying to open Napa’s next dispensary has clashed with the city over its plan to serve customers on Iroquois Street, in the same neighborhood as New Technology High School. Its claim to meet Napa’s minimum 600-foot distance away from schools and other youth-serving locales has been turned aside by the city’s planning department — a rejection upheld last week by the Planning Commission, Napa’s authority on land-use matters.
At the heart of the disagreement is whether that buffer zone must be reckoned in a cannabis retailer’s point-to-point distance “as the crow flies” from a youth hub —- or, as Iroquois Street Dispensary LLC argues, by the distance one must walk from a dispensary to a youth gathering place, turns, buildings, obstructions and all.
And backers of the planned dispensary also seek to expand Napa’s definition of “impenetrable” barriers allowing for smaller buffers beyond obvious roadblocks like Highway 29 and the Napa River, to cover a nearby self-storage facility they say forces at least a 600-foot walk to New Tech, the nearest school.
“The way we read the ordinance is pretty straightforward,” the applicant and site owner Brian Heim told commissioners during a virtual meeting June 17 as he appealed Napa’s rejection of his dispensary site at 1921 Iroquois St., which planning officials say would be no more than 550 feet away from New Tech at 920 Yount St.
Heim and Scott Klingbeil, a land-use planner working with Iroquois Street Dispensary, in March submitted a map showing the shortest possible distance between school and dispensary as a path with two sharp turns around businesses. One of the businesses is the StorQuest self-storage center at Jackson and Yajome streets, which is surrounded by a beige concrete-block perimeter wall more than 10 feet tall.
However, city planning officials rebuffed the plan in a May 14 letter, and Heim’s appeal of that rejection failed to win over commissioners, four of whom voted to back city staff’s ruling that a cannabis store must be at least 600 linear feet from New Tech or any other school in Napa.
Gordon Huether, one of the planners to uphold the rejection, described his vote not as a show of resistance to marijuana sales — or even of a strong stand on how to enforce the buffer-zone law — but as respect for the city’s land-use judgment.
“I don’t know how many years it’s going to take but eventually, it’s not going to matter; it’ll be beer and wine and weed,” he said of society’s growing acceptance of cannabis and of dispensaries, five of which now operate in Napa for medicinal sales. “I’m pretty loose about it, but the rules are rules and they’re there for a reason, and I’ve not quite landed anywhere yet (on the distance dispute).”
Only Bob Massaro among the commissioners dissented, accepting Heim’s argument for basing the dispensary site’s nearness to the New Tech campus by walking rather than straight-line distance.
“It really gets down to the letter versus the intent,” he said. “By the crow’s-flight (standard), it doesn’t meet the requirement. But I believe the intent is that someone has to travel 600 feet or more between one property line and the subject property line in order to comply with the ordinance.
Massaro, however, accepted the dispensary site only on condition that cannabis sales be allowed on the Iroquois Street property only as long as the storage building's outer wall remains — and that permission is withdrawn if that wall is removed in the future, allowing pedestrians to cut the nearby corner and save steps to or from the high school.
The rejection by planners may not be the last word, as Iroquois Street Dispensary can appeal the matter to the same City Council that approved the current version of Napa’s cannabis retailing ordinance three years ago. Heim, visiting the property Wednesday morning, said he intends to pursue an appeal.
At issue is the wording of the city ordinance intended to keep sellers of marijuana-based smokable, edible, and other products a certain distance away from places where minors congregate, including campuses, parks, day-care centers, youth clubs, and playgrounds.
Napa’s buffer-zone standard dates to June 2018, when the City Council relaxed an earlier 1,000-foot minimum distance from youth facilities that cannabis advocates said was so onerous as to rule out nearly all potential dispensary sites.
Iroquois Street Dispensary’s request for a dispensary permit included a diagram indicating a person leaving the dispensary would first need to walk at least 80 feet from the entrance, around the building’s corner, continue 196 feet diagonally across Jackson Street, negotiate the corner of the self-storage building’s outer wall at Jackson and Yajome, and finally walk 324 feet diagonally through Yajome before setting foot on the New Tech grounds — for a total of 600 walking feet.
The application proposes shifting a property line on the industrial site, where a recycling center operated until 2019, to provide room for the new dispensary building. Even if Napa disagreed that the new cannabis store would be 600 feet away from the school, the applicant argued the self-storage building is an “impenetrable” barrier under the city ordinance, allowing for a shorter legal distance.
“We are meeting the letter and the spirit of the law, and we feel like a denial of our application and sticking with the radius rule doesn’t really achieve any useful purpose,” Heim told commissioners.
Community Development Director Vin Smith rejected both arguments in May, leading to last week’s appeal before planners. At the meeting, Planning Manager Erin Morris also parried away the idea of a building as a barrier, saying that exemption was intended to apply only to much larger obstructions not easily evaded.
The Napa ordinance allows the city to consider citing dispensaries closer to youth hubs in the presence of obstructions “including but not limited to a highway, watercourse, or similar barrier.”
Despite voting against the appeal of the city’s rejection of the Iroquois Street dispensary, Commissioner Paul Kelley nonetheless was open to giving its backers another chance to state their case.
“I agree with the spirit of the law. I also am deferential to staff,” he said. “What I’d like to see happen is to encourage the applicant to take the matter to the council. The council has adopted the law, and they know what their intention is.”
If eventually approved, the dispensary would become the second to open on Iroquois Street after Abide, a medicinal seller that operates about 120 feet farther away from the New Tech school.
Napa remains the only one of Napa County’s five cities and towns to allow the sale of marijuana products, although its ordinance requires buyers to show a doctor’s recommendation. No cities in the county currently permit non-medical sales to adults, which a 2016 state ballot measure legalized, but with an option for local governments to ban the practice.
