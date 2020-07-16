Napa releases its annual Water Quality Report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City of Napa tap water met all stringent federal and state health standards in 2019, the city announced in a news release Thursday.

English and Spanish versions of the annual Drinking Water Quality Report are posted online in the Water Quality section at www.cityofnapa.org/water. A message on recent water bills alerted customers of the report’s direct web address.

Along with summarizing regulated substances and water treatment tasks, the report describes our source waters, the importance of protecting our watersheds, and the steps we have taken to ensure water reliability during COVID-19, the city said in a news release.

Visit our new Sampling & Testing page at www.cityofnapa.org/water for ongoing monthly test results and more details about the regulatory standards that ensure public health. Printed copies of this Drinking Water Quality Report will be mailed upon request by calling 707-257-9521.

Once City offices reopen, printed copies may be picked up at the Utilities Department, 1700 Second St., Suite 100, or at the Finance-Collection windows in City Hall, 955 School St.