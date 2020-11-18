Napa removes unauthorized speed bumps on a residential street

Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive this week.

"Neighbors tired of speeders! & Napa PD doing nothing about it!," said an anonymous email sent to the Register Wednesday morning.

The city's Public Works Department got word of the unauthorized speed bumps on Tuesday, said Julie Lucido, the public works director. Public works also heard from a motorist who damaged their vehicle driving over them, she said.

On Wednesday, a city crew using heavy equipment went out and removed the bumps.

In an email, Lucido laid out the city's case against do-it-yourself traffic mitigation measures.

"Speed humps (also called speed cushions and speed tables) have some negative impacts including slowing emergency response times, diverting traffic onto other streets, increased street noise, driver complaints, and vehicles actually speeding up between the humps," she said.

"For these reasons, speed humps are only considered in limited circumstances. The City does not allow the older style speed bumps, which are narrower and taller, because they can cause damage to emergency vehicles and other vehicles."