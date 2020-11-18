Napa removes unauthorized speed bumps on a residential street

Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive this week.
"Neighbors tired of speeders! & Napa PD doing nothing about it!," said an anonymous email sent to the Register Wednesday morning.
The city's Public Works Department got word of the unauthorized speed bumps on Tuesday, said Julie Lucido, the public works director. Public works also heard from a motorist who damaged their vehicle driving over them, she said.
On Wednesday, a city crew using heavy equipment went out and removed the bumps.
In an email, Lucido laid out the city's case against do-it-yourself traffic mitigation measures.
"Speed humps (also called speed cushions and speed tables) have some negative impacts including slowing emergency response times, diverting traffic onto other streets, increased street noise, driver complaints, and vehicles actually speeding up between the humps," she said.
"For these reasons, speed humps are only considered in limited circumstances. The City does not allow the older style speed bumps, which are narrower and taller, because they can cause damage to emergency vehicles and other vehicles."
Judging from a photo submitted by a resident, the speed bumps built on Hilltop in southwest Napa were "older style," but marked with white stripes to catch a motorist's attention.
The anonymous emailer said the neighborhood was overrun with speeders after Napa Police disbanded their motorcycle traffic unit earlier this year due to a staffing shortage.
Motorcycle officers with radar guns used to monitor the area "at least twice a week," the resident wrote. Motorists use the area as a shortcut from Browns Valley to Old Sonoma Road and the Imola area, the person said.
"I'm sure most neighbors would approve of the bumps," the emailer said.
Napa Police Sgt. Brian Campagna said the city recently assigned an officer to reactivate the Traffic Unit. After training later this year, there will again be a motorcycle officer back on the street, he said.
As staffing in the Patrol Division is gradually increased, more motorcycle officers will be assigned to motorcycles, Campagna said.
When neighborhoods have speeding problems, Lucido said the city would typically do an engineering study, collecting traffic data, before considering traffic calming measures.
Targeted enforcement might follow, including deploying the radar trailer, added signage and/or striping and possibly "speed humps," not "bumps," she said.
Currently there are speed humps on Salvador Avenue, Hahneman Lane and Birkdale Drive, she said.
