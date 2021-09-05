Napa rental housing vacancies barely rise, despite hundreds of additional units

“I don’t think we’re going to get to the point where we’re not considered in a rental shortage any time soon. I mean, you add something as big as the Braydon and it fills up that quickly,” Walker responded. “There’s a demand for housing here and we’re seeing that just based on the continuance of these numbers. Unless something drastically changes I anticipate this to carry forward for at least a few more years.”

Vin Smith, Napa’s community development director, said the city’s efforts to figure out how to bring more rental housing to the city, in general, have been delayed because of the pandemic. But, he said, the community development department has been looking at housing in preparation for updating the city’s housing element, an aspect of the city’s general plan which identifies the city’s long-term goals for local development.

The general plan — essentially the long-term framework the city operates under — is currently in the process of being updated, with a public review of the draft plan expected to start soon.

Smith estimated the city’s new housing element update will arrive in about a year. Walker said the city’s anticipating the groundwork of the housing element will start his fall, with the bulk of the work happening next year.