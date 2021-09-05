Napa rental housing vacancies barely rise, despite hundreds of additional units

Despite the hundreds of apartment units that have been trickling into the city of Napa’s rental housing stock recently, available rental apartments are still just about as tough to find this year as they were last year.
The city of Napa’s rental apartment vacancy rate hit 1.7% this year, a 0.3% rise from last year’s rate, according to a city survey of housing complexes carried out from July 19 to July 23, which was affirmed by the city’s planning commission at a meeting last month.
“It’s sobering, to say the least,” said commissioner Bob Massaro at the Aug. 19 meeting.
The city’s zoning ordinance requires the planning commission each year to determine the city’s multifamily housing vacancy rate, based on a sample of at least 80% of apartment communities that are over 20 units in size.
The 1.7% vacancy rate emerged despite the addition of 282 apartment units from The Braydon project, Napa’s largest apartment complex development in recent years, which was completed in the summer last year. A second phase of The Braydon is still set to add on an additional 218 more apartments.
The Braydon apartments units weren’t included in the study last year because the city doesn’t factor in apartment units certified for occupancy for less than six months. But despite the addition of those units, the vacancy rate has barely budged.
“The Braydon was added this year and, of course, that’s a huge number of units,” said senior city planner Michael Walker at the commission meeting. “They ended up having, I believe, six or seven vacancies out of the units they have available, so it was still pretty tight for such a large community.”
Napa’s apartment vacancy rate has hovered around 1% to 2% for about the past decade, with a low point of 1% in 2018. City zoning law defines any vacancy rate below 5% as a rental housing shortage and any rate below 3% as a severe shortage. The city bans property owners from converting rental apartments into condominiums when the vacancy rate is below 5%.
As a result, no conversions have been allowed in 16 years. And, by consistently remaining under the 3% rate, Napa has been facing a severe rental housing shortage since 2011.
“(The vacancy rate) is pretty consistent,” Walker said. “You can see in the chart that it’s been fairly consistently under 2% for several years. Even with adding that large community; they’re also renting with a very low vacancy rate.”
So, no new condominium conversions will be happening this year, and it’s likely that none will be happening in the next few years either, Walker said. Planning commission chair Paul Kelley asked Walker: “Is it your opinion we’re building housing like bailing water out of a boat with a leak in it?”
“I don’t think we’re going to get to the point where we’re not considered in a rental shortage any time soon. I mean, you add something as big as the Braydon and it fills up that quickly,” Walker responded. “There’s a demand for housing here and we’re seeing that just based on the continuance of these numbers. Unless something drastically changes I anticipate this to carry forward for at least a few more years.”
Vin Smith, Napa’s community development director, said the city’s efforts to figure out how to bring more rental housing to the city, in general, have been delayed because of the pandemic. But, he said, the community development department has been looking at housing in preparation for updating the city’s housing element, an aspect of the city’s general plan which identifies the city’s long-term goals for local development.
The general plan — essentially the long-term framework the city operates under — is currently in the process of being updated, with a public review of the draft plan expected to start soon.
Smith estimated the city’s new housing element update will arrive in about a year. Walker said the city’s anticipating the groundwork of the housing element will start his fall, with the bulk of the work happening next year.
“Our next big lift, once we’re done with the general plan, will be to work on and adopt a new housing element,” Smith said. “I think there will be a lot of policies probably riding on the coattails of both the general plan and the housing element.”
