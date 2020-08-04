Napa Rep.Thompson to hold virtual town hall on the congressional response to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena will hold a virtual town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday with Rep. Kim Schrier, a Washington pediatrician, for a discussion about the Congressional response to the coronavirus pandemic.

All constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District are invited to join.

This event will be held over Zoom and interested participants must email Thompson’s office at thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov in order to join, as the platform has a capacity of 500 people. Interested participants will be notified via email with instructions on how to join.

The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, https://www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson/.

Watch Now: How to start a self-care routine and stick to it!