Napa reports 48 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Napa reports 48 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday

COVID-19 update

Another 48 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department announced Wednesday in its daily update on local COVID-19 cases.

The latest cases marked the highest one-day total of new infections since Napa County also reported 48 positive tests Aug. 24. Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were announced Tuesday, following 117 reported during the Friday-to-Monday weekend.

County spokesperson Danielle Adams also identified the most recent resident to die from the virus as a man who lived in the city of Napa, was over 65 and had been fully vaccinated. The man died Aug. 23, and his death was reported by the county on Tuesday – the 91st Napa County fatality connected to COVID-19 since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020, and the sixth in August, the most in a month since 12 died in February.

Twenty-four people were hospitalized Wednesday with coronavirus symptoms in Napa County, and 9% of intensive-care beds were available, according to the county Health and Human Services agency's COVID-19 informational website.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

