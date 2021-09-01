Napa reports 48 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Another 48 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department announced Wednesday in its daily update on local COVID-19 cases.
The latest cases marked the highest one-day total of new infections since Napa County also reported 48 positive tests Aug. 24. Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were announced Tuesday, following 117 reported during the Friday-to-Monday weekend.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
County spokesperson Danielle Adams also identified the most recent resident to die from the virus as a man who lived in the city of Napa, was over 65 and had been fully vaccinated. The man died Aug. 23, and his death was reported by the county on Tuesday – the 91st Napa County fatality connected to COVID-19 since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020, and the sixth in August, the most in a month since 12 died in February.
Twenty-four people were hospitalized Wednesday with coronavirus symptoms in Napa County, and 9% of intensive-care beds were available, according to the county Health and Human Services agency's COVID-19 informational website.
Photos: Free COVID-19 vaccines offered at Napa clinic
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa SK
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
According to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, the median sold price of a Napa County home rose 16.5% year-over-year, from $721,000 i…
A Napa Pipe developer says the latest Costco target date is in 2023.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
A love note in the Napa Valley sky: Bride surprises new husband with skywriting message seen by many
Aerial message, seen for miles above the Napa Valley, was a gift for airplane-loving husband.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors sided with Scarlett winery in the latest dispute between a proposed winery and its residential neighbors.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
Single serve, but not single use: Shatterproof 187 ml wines hit the luxury market in recyclable units
The final Quartino design is essentially a govino wine glass that fits with a corresponding mini carafe, which comes filled with the wine that…
A free food pantry in American Canyon draws plenty of visitors, but HOA regulations may spell the end of it.
Miniature horses, chickens, goats and more. Napa Christian students start every day on the school farm.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com