Napa reports two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing pandemic total to 118

Two Napa city residents died in the first week of February after contracting the coronavirus, bringing Napa County’s pandemic death toll to 118, the county announced Tuesday afternoon.

The latest residents to lose their lives to COVID-19 were a man in his 80s who died Feb. 2 and a woman in her 90s who died Monday, according to Napa County spokesperson Leah Greenbaum, who said both patients were unvaccinated and died in the county.

The county’s most recent COVID-19 fatality was of another Napa city resident, a woman who died Jan. 29.

Also Tuesday, Napa County confirmed 262 more COVID-19 infections, nearly matching the 282 it recorded over the Friday-to-Monday weekend. The county’s case count of 1,394 for the week ending Thursday was down 30% from the previous week, the first local decline since the highly contagious Omicron variant triggered a spike in infections toward the end of 2021. (County statistics do not include the results of at-home tests.)

Hospitalizations in Napa County caused by COVID-19 remained unchanged from Monday at 20 patients, with 18% of local intensive-care beds available.

As the surge of infections has started to abate in Napa County, so too has the infection rate within the Napa public school system, which saw a sharp increase in positive tests after campuses reopened Jan. 10 following a three-week holiday break.

The Napa Valley Unified School District reported 273 new infections during the week of Jan. 31, including 252 of 16,603 students (1.53% of the total) and 21 of 1,674 employees (1.25%). Positive cases dropped more than 40% from the 456 reported the previous week, and the peak of 590 during the week of Jan. 17.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

