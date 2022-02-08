Napa reports two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing pandemic total to 118

Two Napa city residents died in the first week of February after contracting the coronavirus, bringing Napa County’s pandemic death toll to 118, the county announced Tuesday afternoon.
The latest residents to lose their lives to COVID-19 were a man in his 80s who died Feb. 2 and a woman in her 90s who died Monday, according to Napa County spokesperson Leah Greenbaum, who said both patients were unvaccinated and died in the county.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The county’s most recent COVID-19 fatality was of another Napa city resident, a woman who died Jan. 29.
Also Tuesday, Napa County confirmed 262 more COVID-19 infections, nearly matching the 282 it recorded over the Friday-to-Monday weekend. The county’s case count of 1,394 for the week ending Thursday was down 30% from the previous week, the first local decline since the highly contagious Omicron variant triggered a spike in infections toward the end of 2021. (County statistics do not include the results of at-home tests.)
Hospitalizations in Napa County caused by COVID-19 remained unchanged from Monday at 20 patients, with 18% of local intensive-care beds available.
People are also reading…
Napa County has two more COVID-19 deaths and the first fall in weekly new case numbers in two months.
As the surge of infections has started to abate in Napa County, so too has the infection rate within the Napa public school system, which saw a sharp increase in positive tests after campuses reopened Jan. 10 following a three-week holiday break.
The Napa Valley Unified School District reported 273 new infections during the week of Jan. 31, including 252 of 16,603 students (1.53% of the total) and 21 of 1,674 employees (1.25%). Positive cases dropped more than 40% from the 456 reported the previous week, and the peak of 590 during the week of Jan. 17.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
David La Rochelle is rebuilding his Silverado home that burned down during the 2017 Atlas Fire, and he’s determined the new home won’t share a…
The Napa County Office of Education's decision on the school charter is expected March 15.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
Transportation officials are finding ways to resolve Swainson's hawk issues to keep the $64 million Soscol Junction traffic relief project alo…
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com