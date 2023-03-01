The former Napa business owner who was arrested more than two years ago in connection to a firebomb plot against California Democratic Party offices will spend nine years in federal prison.

Ian Benjamin Rogers, 47, received a 108-month sentence Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. Judge Charles R. Breyer accepted a plea agreement negotiated between Rogers’ defense lawyer and federal prosecutors.

Rogers, an auto mechanic who owned British Auto Repair of the Napa Valley, was arrested in January 2021 and accused with Vallejo resident Jarrod Copeland of planning to blow up the John L. Burton Democratic headquarters building in Sacramento, in response to their belief that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election to hand victory to Joe Biden.

Law enforcement officers who searched Rogers’ repair shop and home Jan. 15, 2021 discovered five pipe bombs and 48 firearms, four of them machine guns. Prosecutors also entered evidence including a Rogers text to Copeland that read: "I want to blow up a Democrat building bad.”

Federal prosecutors alleged the two men accumulated an arsenal of bombs and firearms for their plot, and discussed their plans through text messages.

Sentencing for Rogers and Copeland originally was sentenced for September, but was delayed after Breyer questioned the sincerity of Rogers’ remorse in remarks made to U.S. probation officers.

However, the judge, on Wednesday, concluded that a mental evaluation of Rogers by a UC San Francisco psychiatrist supported the defense’s assertion that his crimes were largely driven by a lack of self-restraint caused by alcoholism – clearing the way for Rogers to get his agreed-upon nine-year sentence.

“I said a lot of silly stupid things I didn’t mean when I sat at home intoxicated,” a prison-suited Rogers said during the sentencing, which was livestreamed from San Francisco. “I only said stupid things, but these things have come back to haunt me a million times over.”

Despite allowing the plea deal to stand, Breyer emphasized the need to prosecute those whose actions threaten people’s right to political participation.

“I understand you can have serious disagreements with the way the government is operated,” the judge told Rogers, who has been held in Alameda County at the Santa Rita Jail. “And you’re not ‘wrong’ to have those views; you are entitled to have those views because you are an American living in this society. What you’re not entitled to do is to violate the law and threaten the existence of the government and its institutions.”

Rogers’ co-defendant Copeland was scheduled to be sentenced immediately afterward, but his defense attorney received a postponement to 2 p.m. Wednesday to further discuss his client’s plea agreement, which calls for a 4 ½-year prison term.

Following his federal sentencing, Rogers is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Napa County Superior Court for a plea hearing on local firearm and explosives charges also connected to the 2021 arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.