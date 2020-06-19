Napa resident turns 100 with COVID-19-era celebration

Fifteen or so vehicles passed by. Family member leaned out the windows and smiled and waved. Signs and posters on the cars said such things as “Happy 100th Birthday Lee.”

The parade ended with 37 or people standing near the porch waving to Emory Lee Drake and having long-range pictures snapped. Proceedings were like an informal masquerade party, given the prevalence of face coverings.

Emory Lee Drake was born June 18, 1920 in Eureka, Montana and moved to Oakland in 1923. He started work at Mare Island Naval Shipyard as an apprentice shipfitter in 1941.

Then he was drafted into the U.S. Army amid World War II. He served in the 376th Harbor Craft Company in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, including Dutch and British New Guinea, Biak and the Philippines. He served occupation duty at Nagoya and Kobe, Japan.

He returned to Mare Island in 1946 and finished his apprenticeship as a journeyman shipfitter. He had various positions in the shipyard, including nuclear material manager, before retiring in 1974.

Emory Lee Drake was married for 76 years to Natalie Smialkowski, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. She died in 2018, the year after the family gathered for a 75th wedding anniversary bash.