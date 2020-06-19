Napa resident turns 100 with COVID-19-era celebration

Emory Lee Drake marked a birthday for the ages with a party tailored for the age of COVID-19.
The Napan on Thursday reached age 100. He lives at The Meadows of Napa Valley, so his family and well-wishers had to stay outside and at a distance for fear of possibly spreading the virus to the retirement facility.
“I find it ironic that someone who has survived the Great Depression and World War II cannot celebrate his birthday with his family who are dear to him,” said his son and Napa resident Ken Drake.
At least, not at close range.
Instead, Emory Lee Drake sat outside on a porch in the shade and watched as a mini-parade passed by in his honor. It resembled the drive-by high school graduation celebrations of recent weeks, except he was graduating into the realm of centenarian.
“I’m totally surprised,” Emory Lee Drake said as he waited for the parade to start. “Amazed. Astounded ... I think it’s wonderful. It’s a great family I have.”
Napa had reached a toasty 90 degrees or so by 2 p.m. Party balloons in front of porch where Emory Lee Drake sat occasionally popped. This was balloon-busting heat.
A fire engine came down The Meadows back road. Emory Lee Drake stood, his face covering in place, and saluted. The parade had begun.
Fifteen or so vehicles passed by. Family member leaned out the windows and smiled and waved. Signs and posters on the cars said such things as “Happy 100th Birthday Lee.”
The parade ended with 37 or people standing near the porch waving to Emory Lee Drake and having long-range pictures snapped. Proceedings were like an informal masquerade party, given the prevalence of face coverings.
Emory Lee Drake was born June 18, 1920 in Eureka, Montana and moved to Oakland in 1923. He started work at Mare Island Naval Shipyard as an apprentice shipfitter in 1941.
Then he was drafted into the U.S. Army amid World War II. He served in the 376th Harbor Craft Company in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, including Dutch and British New Guinea, Biak and the Philippines. He served occupation duty at Nagoya and Kobe, Japan.
He returned to Mare Island in 1946 and finished his apprenticeship as a journeyman shipfitter. He had various positions in the shipyard, including nuclear material manager, before retiring in 1974.
Emory Lee Drake was married for 76 years to Natalie Smialkowski, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. She died in 2018, the year after the family gathered for a 75th wedding anniversary bash.
As the cliche goes, you’re only as old as you feel. Kerri Sandau, a program coordinator at The Meadows, asked Emory Lee Drake how old he felt the morning he turned 100.
“Thirty years old,” he said.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
