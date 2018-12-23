As Napa County Holiday Assistance Program volunteers Diane and Pete Dexter pulled out of Napa on their way to Chico, she texted a friend: “Santa’s sleigh is on its way.”
Their SUV Ford Expedition was pulling a trailer filled with 1,000 toys they were taking to children who recently lost everything in the Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise.
The toys had been collected by the Napa County Holiday Assistance Program. This program is operated by a coalition including Toys for Tots, The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, the Napa Food Bank, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, American Canyon Family Resource Center, Upvalley Family Services and a variety of churches, charities and volunteers countywide.
When the couple arrived at their destination, an office at the Butte College belonging to Kathy Lovelace, coordinator of the Marine Reserve Butte/Glen County Toys for Tots, the volunteers there quickly unloaded the boxes of toys and bikes.
“I’m very thankful for the generous donations from Napa,” said Lovelace. “People in Napa have made more contributions than any other outside community.”
Because this year has been so unusual, and the need is greater than ever before, Lovelace said that her Toys for Tots team “will definitely be making donations on Christmas day since they are serving four times their normal crowd of 4,000 families this year.”
“We will distribute as long as there are things to distribute. The people affected by the fire are going to be in their situation for a long time,” Lovelace said. “We’ll be here from 9-9 every day.”
Lovelace pointed out that the “situation” in Paradise and surrounding areas “will be going on for years. A lot of those people don’t have a home, so they don’t have room for things, but as the recovery process takes place – once FEMA gets trailers in place – they will have space and have great needs.”
As they unloaded the toys from Napa, Wendy Calderon, a Toys for Tots volunteer in Chico, told Diane Dexter that she has 20 people living in her home in Oroville because people in her family lost their homes to the fire.
“I feel bad for the people in Paradise,” said Valerie Aguirre, Napa County Holiday Assistance Program chairperson. “A year ago, people here needed help because of the fires and people in other communities helped. Now, they need help. I think helping them is the right thing to do.”
Aguirre praised the dedication of Lovelace’s Napa County Toys for Tots counterpart, Bob Stevenson.
Aguirre said that about 7,000 toys were donated to Napa’s holiday assistance program and that 1,450 food boxes were distributed.
After low-income people in Napa County had selected Christmas gifts for their children, there were toys left over that would normally have been saved for the following year, but volunteers wanted to help people in the fire ravaged area.
“Each year we begin registering families in October,” Aguirre said. “The pre-registered parents visit our Toy Joy Shop and have fun selecting gifts based on their children’s needs and likes.”
When they enter our store, many are astonished by the variety and quality of the new gifts available to them,” Aguirre said. “We dignify the act of giving toys and food to under-privileged parents, which allows their children one day of fun and happiness.”
“The goals of Napa Holiday Assistance could never be achieved without the generous support of volunteers and donors,” she said.
Children from birth to 12 receive toys selected by their parents. Children ages 13 to 15 receive movie tickets.
Aguirre, who has been involved with the assistance program for nearly a decade, begins searching for a distribution location in July. So far, there has been a different location each year. This year distribution from the Toy for Joy Shop was done in a hanger at the Napa Airport.
She said that 150 volunteers helped with this year’s program.
The Marine Corp Toys for Tots Program delivered the collection boxes to 120 locations in Napa on Nov. 19.
The toys were picked up on Dec. 7 to give volunteers time to sort and display the toys in their Toy Joy Shop where parents came to select toys for their children and receive food boxes.
“My amazing crew who worked tirelessly in a freezing cold hanger to put together the toy shop and food distribution were Nancy Christensen, Judy Merwin, Rita and Jay Bronson, Bill and Susie Ashby, Debbie and Tucker Crosby, Karen and Ted Kiess, and Mike Allran,” Aguirre said.
“Last year we received more toys and bikes because of the fires,” Aguirre said. “This year we gave out 75 bikes, last year we gave away 120 bikes. So this year was more like a normal year.”