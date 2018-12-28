Your Christmas tree could become the mulch that helps St. John’s Lutheran Church grow vegetables for a local food bank.
That’s thanks to a group of Napa County Boy Scouts — and a group of Sea Scouts — who will traverse the city on Saturday, Jan. 5. to haul away Christmas trees for the 44th consecutive year.
Trees must be stripped of any decorations and metal spikes. Any trees not collected by Saturday will be collected on the neighborhood’s normal service day, beginning the following Monday, according to Napa Recycling and Waste Services. Trees taller than eight feet must be cut in half, if they are not picked up on Saturday.
Volunteers will haul away any trees left out on the curb by 9 a.m. Saturday morning, but they ask that participants leave an envelope containing a $10 check made out to Boy Scouts of America on their door.
Volunteers usually start picking up trees at 8 a.m. and don’t finish until around 4 p.m., said John Hagan, who oversees scouts from Benicia to Calistoga. Moms and dads drive groups of volunteers around neighborhoods that have been assigned to them.
“It’s a long day, it’s a lot of work,” Hagan said.
Boy scouts could raise about $40,000 if everyone who used the service donated $10, said Dean La Berge, a co-leader of the Christmas tree pickup program. About half of tree-owners donate.
Most of those proceeds go directly toward helping pay for Boy Scouts to attend summer camp. Proceeds help Boy Scouts pay about half of the $350 camp ticket fee, but scholarships are often available to scouts in need, he said.
Scouts can choose any weeklong camp across the country. Summer camp allows them to practice the skills they’ve been learning all year and pick up a few new ones, too.
“They’re able to become a better citizen in the future,” La Berge said. “By doing community service, with the benefit of donations ... (they) realize that an honest day’s work will receive an honest day’s donation.”
Benefit to Boy Scouts aside, Cal-Fire recommends Christmas tree owners get rid of their tree immediately after the holidays to avoid a fire hazard.
Christmas tree fires are rare, but they are more likely to be deadly than most other fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
American fire departments responded to an average of 200 home fires per year that began with Christmas trees, according to the association. Those fires caused an annual average of six deaths, 16 injuries and nearly $15 million in property damages. More than a third of Christmas tree fires occur in January.