A series of public forums will give Napans a chance to share their ideas on what should replace the city’s headquarters and police station, potentially marking a new direction for a project launched two years ago.
Napa has scheduled the first community workshop for 4 p.m. Thursday at the Napa Women’s Club at 218 Franklin St. The forum will kick off a slate of public gatherings, social media outreach and online surveys in the coming months that will help determine how best to deliver services to residents at a new City Hall and police headquarters planned for downtown Napa.
Based on the opinions garnered in person and online, the City Council is expected to start reviewing alternative sites and plans for the project by year’s end, with a list of advantages, drawbacks and cost estimates for each option, according to Napa spokesperson Jaina French.
The outreach campaign is the latest development in Napa’s quest for a new headquarters and public safety hub, which has faced criticism of lack of input from residents and city workers, as well as its layout in the downtown core and an estimated cost that had risen from $110 million to $143 million with temporary office space taken into account.
Napa attorney John Salmon decried a combination police-civilian complex as an inefficient use of land and funds, and offered a counterproposal to swap city-owned land with Napa County properties to build separate police and city offices. Meanwhile, the Napa police officers’ union spent more than $50,000 on mailers during the 2018 election campaign that opposed the single-building concept and endorsed City Council candidates Liz Alessio and Mary Luros, who both advocated changes to the project.
In March, the City Council agreed to consider alternatives to the proposal it approved in May 2017, a four-story, 130,000-square-foot civic center building on First Street that would replace the existing police station and City Hall on Second Street.
Re-evaluating the project could allow Napa to pursue different approaches, such as different sites or separate buildings for civilian and police operations. Officials also could decide whether to take a construction approach requiring temporary office space until a new City Hall is ready, or a plan that would keep existing facilities open.
City leaders have described the project as necessary to replace a host of facilities that are aging, inefficient and in need of increasingly costly maintenance – including a City Hall dating to 1951 and a police station damaged in the 2014 earthquake and no longer meeting state safety codes. Napa also rents offices at seven locations at an annual cost of about $300,000, and hopes to gather those departments into a single future headquarters.