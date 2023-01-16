Napa residents mark MLK Day with community-building events

Scores of people spent the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday doing their part to make Napa County a “beloved community.”

They could choose among 16 Monday events for the Napa MLK Celebration of Compassion and Action. At its heart was the civil rights leader's vision of a “beloved community,” one where all are cared for, one without poverty, hate and hunger.

“Our goal is to create a beloved community and this will require a qualitative change in our souls as well as a quantitative change in our lives,” King said in 1966.

Early Monday, Rev. Jay Lang stood outside the Napa Valley Center for Spiritual Living on Coombs Street, the home base for the county’s Martin Luther King Day celebration. He reflected on what the day might yield.

“I hope people pause and remember to listen to each other, to be kind to each other, to understand on a deeper level that we’re all human and we all come from different places,” he said.

Listening is part of building a beloved community, said Lang. For example, he mentioned listening to the homeless to find out who they are and where they come from.

“Don’t be in our own little caves,” he said. “We reach out to others and hear their stories.”

Lang estimated that 400 people might take part in local Martin Luther King Day events at various locations.

Inside the center, several teenagers took small, old containers, filled them with soil and planted succulents — thus turning something unwanted into a gift. The event by Mentis highlighted the link between giving and mental health.

Chloë Dinsdale planted a succulent in a pink bubble bath tin. The act of kindness associated with the event is to give the succulent to a loved one, she said.

“I’m going to give mine to my mom,” said Dinsdale.

Sophia Dominici and other Justin-Siena High School students created Valentine’s Day cards for homebound seniors, in an event sponsored by Molly’s Angels. “It’s just spreading some kindness,” Dominici said.

Others took to the great outdoors to help build a beloved community.

Seventy-six volunteers gathered at a rain-soggy Skyline Wilderness Park, where they grabbed shovels and trudged through the mud to plant acorns.

“This area is perfect for oak trees,” said Ashley Kvitek of the Napa County Resource Conservation District.

The Napa Valley Vine Trail is being built between St. Helena and Calistoga and that entails removing oaks. As mitigation, three oaks are to be grown for every one lost.

The Skyline Park event, led by the resource district and the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, tied in with that requirement.

Ted Calkins, who came from American Canyon to plant acorns, said he once helped plant redwoods in Humboldt County and saw them grow. “I’d like to experience the same thing here with oak trees,” he said.

Lyle Bennett of Napa also participated.

“I like spending time out here,” he said. “If there’s something I can do to improve nature, I want to be part of it.”

Kvitek said volunteers planted 116 oaks at Skyline on Monday morning. A good survival rate is considered to be 10% to 15%.

Much of the Napa Valley was oak savanna before the 20th century. The great oaks captured the imaginations of travelers such as the author Robert Louis Stevenson, according to the Napa Valley Historical Atlas. Most of the oaks had given way to farms and vineyards by 1910.

Trying to create Napa County’s beloved community includes planting oaks at strategic places, such as Skyline Park. Napa High School sophomore Liliana Karesh explained why oaks are important.

“Oak trees have many ecosystem services,” she told the Skyline gathering. “They help improve our mental health and they also help fight climate change by taking carbon out of the atmosphere and storing it in their branches and soil.”

