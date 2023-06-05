By many accounts, Lizzo put on one of the most compelling performances at the recent BottleRock Napa Valley festival. She dazzled fans with her mix of R&B and hip-hop, choreographed dance numbers with her crew the Big Grrrls, and her now-ubiquitous positive messaging.

It wasn’t all good vibes and music though as Lizzo also told fans that she had seen a number of signs posted outside a Silverado Trail home – across the road from the Napa Valley Expo that hosts BottleRock – that made her feel unwelcome and upset.

Lizzo seemed concerned that the signs represented something broader within the Napa community.

“I saw some signs that were very unfriendly towards people like me,” the rapper-songwriter, whose legal name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, told thousands of fans during a song break at her May 27 concert, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. “I saw signs talking about how they want to cancel people like me. Silence people like me. Choke people like me. And they right across the street.”

The owner of the Silverado Trail home in question has displayed numerous signs over the years, ranging from “CANCEL ‘CANCEL CULTURE,’” “AMERICA LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT,” and “CHOKE THE WOKE.” Such attacks on progressivism and “wokeness” were likely what Lizzo, a proud LGBTQ ally and general denouncer of bigotry, was referring to.

This is not the only instance that such signs have garnered attention throughout Napa, with a now-notorious house on Browns Valley Road sporting constant far-right messaging, conspiracy theories and antisemitic rhetoric.

The Napa Valley Register has previously reported that such provocative signs present a challenge to Napa police and code enforcement officers, as they may be threatening or upsetting to some but cannot be taken down (as long as they comply with city sign size regulations) due to First Amendment protections of free speech.

“It’s one of those things where we have to balance public safety, whether there’s an immediate threat, and constitutionally protected rights,” Jennifer Gonzales, then a Napa Police captain and now the police chief, said in July 2021 after the city received complaints about the "Choke the Woke" sign.

In a brief phone interview two years ago, a man listed by Caller ID as John Paul Raymond – whom public records listed as owner and resident of the home where the signs have been posted – profanely and defiantly stood by his right to post the anti-progressive signs, including the one denigrating “woke” progressives. “Tough (expletive); if they don’t like the wording, grow thicker skin,” he said at the time.

“That guy is just lucky he has a house on a busy street,” said Rob Doughty, also known as DJ Rotten Robbie. Doughty is a longtime pillar of Pride celebrations in Napa County, and made clear in a phone interview last week that he believes Napa to be a “world-class destination of open-minded people who like culture and diversity.”

For Doughty, the signs and their message are a largely isolated incident. That isn’t to say that homophobia, racism and antisemitism don’t exist in the Napa Valley, he said, but that the signs “in no way represents the basic Napa people; you can tell by the way Napa voted in the last several elections.” It is their placement outside BottleRock or on prominent roadways, more than the extent to which they represent Napans' sentiments, that has caused them to capture the attention of Lizzo and news outlets, according to Doughty.

“I feel like this is an accepting place,” said Eric Oesterle, Doughty’s husband. For him, seeing the signs makes him want to reach out and have a conversation to try to discover where the vitriol originates from, and what Napans can do to make everyone feel welcome.

Rabbi Niles Goldstein of Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom, feels similarly.

“I think in general Napa is a very welcoming, inclusive community,” said Goldstein, who pointed to the support non-Jewish Napans have shown to Beth Shalom in response to the signs peppered throughout the town, particularly as the congregation marks its 70th anniversary.

He added, however, that there are vocal Napans “who are divisive and hateful,” and whose signs make members of the Jewish community or other historically oppressed groups feel unsafe. Goldstein believes an update of the First Amendment is in order because “our radical worship” of it is allowing harmful language to be plastered about the town.

Additionally, he is “innately suspicious of someone who comes to a community as a visitor and then pontificates on our situation,” saying that it is hard for BottleRock performers such as Lizzo to fully understand the communities they are speaking on without living in them. Goldstein said he understands how celebrities can use their platforms to “try and create a better world and denounce hateful language,” but that it would be incorrect to label the whole Napa community as bigoted or unsafe for the “woke” among us.

At BottleRock, Lizzo finished her interlude by saying, “We gonna sing this one more time so they can hear it, because maybe they haven’t heard it in a long time.”

Then she launched into a defiant rendition of her song “Special,” directing the song’s themes of compassion, self-love, and empathy to her listeners at the Expo – and at the owner of the signs.

Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune contributed to this report.

