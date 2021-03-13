Napa residents tell their stories of life during the coronavirus pandemic

March 20, 2020 is the day life changed dramatically in Napa County and, with the one-year anniversary fast approaching, things are still out of whack.
That’s when a Napa County order issued two days earlier kicked in and required people to stay home unless engaged in an “essential activity,” such as buying food. That’s when the COVID-19 pandemic hit home with force and fear.
Optimistically, the shelter-at-home order was supposed to expire April 8, 2020. Instead, the county put in place modified restrictions that mirror state regulations.
“I would say I never anticipated we would be doing this for a year or more,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County public health officer. “But I just didn’t know what to expect in this pandemic. It’s a different virus.”
Forever changed
When Relucio issued that initial March 2020 shelter-at-home order, testing in Napa County had yet to reveal a single local COVID-19 case. The hope was that contact tracing and other steps might keep the virus in check.
Instead, the past 12 months have brought more than 9,000 local COVID-19 cases, or 6% of the county's population. As of early March, the disease had killed 75 Napans. Relatives of the dead have seen their lives forever changed.
Erika Alvord’s 76-year-old stepfather was among the victims. She described him as the most wonderful, kind, generous and, before COVID-19, healthy man, someone who ate well and exercised every day. Two months ago, he was on her roof cleaning out gutters.
“I am in the stage of grief where I’m half in denial, half in anger,” said Alvord, a city of Napa resident. “This shouldn’t have happened. And yet it did.”
Before the pandemic, Alvord said family members had taken turns being with a dying relative. Others would be in the waiting room sharing stories and supporting one another.
None of that was possible when her stepfather contracted COVID-19, Alvord said.
Instead, her family received a call to say their goodbyes at Queen of the Valley Medical Center. She arrived 10 minutes too late.
“COVID is real, it’s dangerous and it’s still here,” Alvord said.
Less fearful
Jennifer Veveiros is a teacher at Phillips Elementary School in Napa. Her life has changed in less dramatic ways since that March 2020 shelter-at-home order kicked in.
Her gym has been open off-and-on, but she does home workouts during the downtimes. She and a teacher friend don masks and walk the Napa River trail. She watches shows with another friend via Zoom. She hasn’t seen some of her family much.
“I don’t hang out or get close to people outside my family group I live with,” she said. “I wear a mask and wash my hands or hand sanitize often. I keep my distance and don’t meet up for parties with friends or family.”
What's life like at Napa elementary schools these days? Take a look inside Browns Valley Elementary.
And she has learned to deal with the emotions that come with a pandemic world.
“My fear has changed a lot,” she said. “I was afraid to have my students come back in the classroom, but my school has done such a great job establishing safety protocols that my students were easily trained to be safe and social distance.”
She teaches four days a week in the classroom and teaches a virtual class on Wednesday. Her students wear masks and stay in their spaces.
Veveiros said she’d received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and is looking forward to the second dose. She thinks she will keep wearing a mask even after everyone is vaccinated and is OK with that. She described her outlook as “super positive.”
“A year ago, it kept me up at night,” she said. “I have about five family members who got COVID but made full recoveries, so that makes me feel better, too. I don’t think Napa should be like Texas in the fact that every safety restriction gets lifted. But I wouldn’t mind it if things start to open back up, as long as it’s safe.”
Something new
Lola Llamas' family owns Llamas Family Wines. She and her friend decided amid the pandemic to launch a sparkling wine.
“It happened so fast, we didn’t even think about it,” Llamas said. “It was crazy, one of the craziest things we’ve done.”
Llamas is a paralegal and her husband Oscar started Valley Auto Body. They started Llamas Family Wines in 2009 as a “passion project” to honor the Llamas family, given Oscar Llamas once worked as a migrant farmworker and relatives are still farmworkers.
“We would just love to do it full-time, but we’re very small,” Lola Llamas said. “We produce 250 to 500 cases a year.”
Everything from family farms to mass tourism to climate change came up during a recent look at Napa County wine country economics.
Wine sales plummeted during the pandemic. The family sells wine through wine dinners it hosts out of state, and those opportunities dried up.
Lola Llamas and her friend Miriam Puentes, whose family runs the Honrama Cellars wine label, would talk and commiserate.
“The more we talked, we decided, 'Let’s join forces. Let’s do an Instagram together, and we’ll promote each other’s wines and get the word out about our wine labels,'" Lola Llamas said.
And then they took things even further by launching Las Amigas sparkling wine. Lola Llamas said it was a financial risk that involved personal money, but one that’s going well.
“As far as we know, we are the first two Latinas in the Napa Valley with separate wineries to come together and make a sparkling wine,” Lola Llamas said. “We only produced 200 cases.”
That burst of optimism came amid the daily reality of dealing with the pandemic. Lola Llamas said her son returned from college after the shelter-at-home order was issued and grew ill for 10 days. She thinks he had COVID-19.
“I think I kind of go back and forth,” she said. “I think there was a point where I was very scared.”
Despite the wine sale drop, the Llamas’ full-time jobs continued. Lola Llamas could work remotely. The auto shop was considered an essential business.
Now things are looking up. The vaccine is out and business and activity restrictions are loosening. Wine dinners in Florida are in the offing.
“I feel like there’s a little hope now,” Lola Llamas said. “Things are starting to feel a little bit near to normal, obviously not 100%, but I do have hope.”
An evolution
Rules and attitudes concerning COVID-19 prevention have evolved since the initial March 2020 shelter-at-home order.
People going to the first two clinics will get the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires only a single dose.
One obvious change is that the first order did not require people to wear masks. Health officials at the time wanted to make certain the public didn’t take up mask supplies needed by health care professionals.
Relucio issued a face-covering mandate in early May. These days, Gov. Gavin Newsom is doubling down on face coverings — he recently urged people to wear two for better protection in some situations.
Shortly after the March 2020 shelter-at-home order went out, many residents were fearful about what they touched. For a while, it almost seemed like the whole world was radioactive.
That is still true to an extent. Yet health officials have modified their recommendations.
For example, county shelter-at-home orders initially closed playgrounds because they have “high-touch” equipment such as swings and slides. That lasted through the summer, with the city of Napa reopening its playgrounds in September.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the main way people are infected with the novel coronavirus is through exposure to respiratory droplets. Infected people exhale these droplets when breathing, speaking, singing, coughing, sneezing.
In those early days of the pandemic, Relucio said she would sanitize the bag with sanitizing wipes if she had food delivered. Now she just washes her hands frequently.
The advice used to be to let mail sit for a couple of days before handling it, she said. Now it’s to wash hands after handling mail.
Napa County will publicly disclose names of facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 following a request from the County Committee on Aging for increased transparency.
Napa County Director of Library Services Anthony Halstead was among those who after bringing groceries home would diligently wash food and leave other items in the garage for a couple of days.
“I’ve stopped doing that and most people have stopped doing that,” he said.
Health advice has landed somewhere in-between trying to avoid touching anything and throwing caution to the wind. Relucio recommends frequent hand washing and using hand sanitizer after doing such things as touching the gasoline pump.
Napa County Library still quarantines books for several days after they have been returned. Patrons who take books off the shelf are asked not to reshelf them, but set them aside to be quarantined.
All of this is based on studies on how long the novel coronavirus can live on books.
Halstead said the library is probably quarantining items longer than necessary. Library officials would rather look back and say they did too much rather than too little.
The library also increased the check-out period from three weeks to four weeks. That allows people who want a longer quarantine to keep a book in a bag for a few days before touching it.
Still, much has changed since the March 2020 shelter-at-home order. The library initially shut down. Then, patrons checked out items online and waited in the library parking lot as staff delivered the items in bags. Today, patrons can once again enter the library and check out items themselves.
“I think we’re in a lot better place because the things we’re doing we can see are based on science, rather than ... unknowns and fears,” he said.
Still not over
The March 2020 shelter-at-home order brought much of normal life to a screeching halt. Downtown Napa in the following days was almost empty of people, except for those going to the Ace Hardware store, which qualified as an essential business.
Yountville's celebration of art and wine could become the Napa County's first public social event since COVID-19's arrival a year ago.
Today, things are much different. Downtown again has visitors and traffic. Restaurants have outdoor service and limited inside service. Retail stores and hotels are open.
Napa County experienced a January COVID-19 surge that saw average daily new cases at one point spiking to triple digits. That’s since plummeted to around 10. The county as of early March reported delivering about 15% of the two-dose vaccinations needed to cover local residents and workers.
Relucio isn’t predicting when the shelter-at-home order might be lifted. She noted the county’s COVID-19 new case numbers are plateauing as opposed to dropping further. Some experts say that variants could cause a fourth surge.
“That’s the area where we have to be cautious,” Relucio said. “It’s possible there’s a plateau because there are more variants.”
Over the past year, various previously little-used phrases became part of daily life — “social distancing,” “essential workers,” “contact tracing,” “red rating,” “purple rating,” and, of course, “COVID fatigue.”
Those phrases will remain part of the common lexicon for now.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.