Napa residents tell their stories of life during the coronavirus pandemic

Napa County Library still quarantines books for several days after they have been returned. Patrons who take books off the shelf are asked not to reshelf them, but set them aside to be quarantined.

All of this is based on studies on how long the novel coronavirus can live on books.

Halstead said the library is probably quarantining items longer than necessary. Library officials would rather look back and say they did too much rather than too little.

The library also increased the check-out period from three weeks to four weeks. That allows people who want a longer quarantine to keep a book in a bag for a few days before touching it.

Still, much has changed since the March 2020 shelter-at-home order. The library initially shut down. Then, patrons checked out items online and waited in the library parking lot as staff delivered the items in bags. Today, patrons can once again enter the library and check out items themselves.

“I think we’re in a lot better place because the things we’re doing we can see are based on science, rather than ... unknowns and fears,” he said.

Still not over