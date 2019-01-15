Napa County Health and Human Services said it will issue February’s CalFresh benefits, previously known as food stamps, to eligible households on Wednesday, Jan. 16, to ensure there are no interruptions due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.
The agency said the early distribution is not an additional benefit, but an early issuance of February’s CalFresh benefits.
“Households are urged to budget their benefits accordingly to ensure that they have funds available to purchase food in the month of February,” HHSA officials said in a statement. New applications continue to be accepted and processed.
CalFresh customers can contact HHSA Self-Sufficiency Customer Service at 707-253-4511.