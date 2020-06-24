Napa restaurant owner apologizes for Facebook posts after online uproar

It’s not clear, however, how deeply he is involved with the movement. A spokesperson for the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups including the Proud Boys, said the organization doesn’t know anything about Bergquam other than the scattered mentions in Fresno-area media where he said he was a member.

Bergquam also made it into the news in 2019, when he was among a group of protestors who trespassed on the grounds of the governor’s mansion in Sacramento, saying they were against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s soft stance on immigration. The protesters were clad in ponchos and wore fake mustaches in a derogatory caricature of traditional Mexican style.

Bergquam did not respond to an email this week asking how he came to be at the Napa rally and whether he was a member of the Proud Boys.

On his website, he describes himself as “an unashamed, politically incorrect, social conservative that believes that abortion is murder, homosexuality is sin, and transgenderism is insane.” He says that “Liberalism is a plague on society that has replaced the creator with the created, support of life with death, economic freedom with socialist and communism theft and destruction, personal responsibility with perpetual victimization and ultimately will be the death of America if left unchecked.”