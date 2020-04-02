Napa restaurant owners faced with 'gut-wrenching' decisions to survive

“Our intent was to help bridge the gap to April 1, when government programs became available to our employees,” Walker said, admitting that proceeds will now be funneled as they would normally, to a combination of staff-, overhead- and supply chain-related payments.

Closure

Decisions to close aren’t only about the economic calculus.

Chuck Meyer, co-owner of Napa Palisades Saloon, said he felt responsible for the well-being of his staff and the community the restaurant serves. That burden was heightened once employees started raising those same questions about safety to him.

“Not being able to answer an employee who asks you that question with 100% certainty was the deciding factor,” Meyer said of the decision to close the restaurant the day before St. Patrick’s Day.

He and his co-owner considered moving immediately towards a take-out or delivery option, but “none of those things are really going to save the business,” Meyer said. “What’s going to save it is getting back into full business with people circulating through and us having a full restaurant.”