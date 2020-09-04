Napa restaurants reopen indoor dining, but chafe at seating limit

After seven weeks of only outdoor dining, the news that Napa County restaurants can once more allow indoor diners was mostly greeted with relief.
At the same time, restaurant owners find themselves yet again adapting to new dine-in requirements so they can keep kitchens fired up, customers fed and bills paid.
“It’s not jubilation or anything like that but any step in that direction is a positive one,” said Matthew Miersch, owner of Pasta Prego on Main Street in Napa.
“We’re thankful to be open and hopefully this one will last,” said Bettina Rouas of Angele on Main Street at Historic Napa Mill.
“I’m not sure the 25% rule makes sense … but I’ll take the reopening,” said Tom Finch of Filippi’s Pizza Grotto on First Street.
Finch was referring to the current restriction in Napa County which specifies that restaurants can serve up to 25% of their normal capacity indoors.
At his Oxbow area restaurant he’d already installed acrylic barriers at table areas. Even so, he can still only have about 60 indoor diners, compared to more than 200 normally.
“The good news is that we have a patio and parklet” for outdoor diners. “But frankly, yesterday (Monday) we didn’t have our first dine-in customer till 1:30 p.m. We had people in the patio and parklet. But nobody wanted to sit indoors.”
Finch said the outdoor dining has been a hit, especially with visitors.
“They love the outdoor dining and parklets. It feels more like Europe in downtown now,” he said.
“People love to sit outside and people watch and be seen. It’s great.”
Mauro Pando at Grace’s Table on Second Street said being able to offer indoor dining again is great, even if he is limited to just seven tables inside. His restaurant features a large window that can be fully opened to the entire Second Street side. He thinks that’s an advantage, said Pando.
“I’m kind of fortunate that I’m not going to be putting everyone into a sealed box" where some might wonder about the air quality.
One thing Pando has been doing during this pandemic is thinking very creatively about where he can put outdoor seating. He’s had extra tables set up both outside his restaurant and across the street outside Antiques on Second.
He’s even given menus to the new Be Bubbly Napa Valley bar across the other side of Second Street so their patrons can order food. Next he’s working on a plan to cover or add heat to the outdoor area when it gets colder.
“It’s a lot” to think about, he said. “The most important thing for me is keeping everybody employed." So far, "It’s been working. I’ve been lucky.”
“I support 26 families right now,” he said. Imagine if 26 more families go on unemployment, he said. “That’s not going to help our economy.”
Pando thinks it will take up to five years for restaurants to recover from this pandemic. Unfortunately, some restaurants won’t be able to hang on for that long.
“Imagine the restaurants that are really big,” he said. “Those losses are far more staggering. My heart goes out to them,” said Pando.
Norm Sawicki of the Trancas Steakhouse said his reaction to the news was: “Yes! It’s about time.”
Restaurants,” including his, “are losing so much money,” he said. “I don’t know if some of them are going to be able to survive.”
In fact, Sawicki said he had to sell a small strip mall that he owned in Arizona just to keep his doors open at Trancas Steakhouse.
“I was real fortunate” to have that asset available, he said. “I’ve got key employees and I’ve got to keep them. To replace them, I just don’t think that’s possible.”
He doesn’t agree with the ban on indoor dining to begin with, said Sawicki.
“If Walmart can be open and all these other places can be open, and they’re seeing hundreds and thousands of people a day,” why not restaurants? At his steakhouse everyone wears masks and there are temperature checks. The ban is “absolutely silly and it’s devastating to many, many restaurants.”
For now, Sawicki said he’s hoping sales improve dramatically. “But we’ll see.”
Miersch said that his current plan at Pasta Prego is to set up inside for 25% occupancy, but to continue the outdoor dining “as long as the weather is good.”
“We’re hoping we can move to the next phase where we have more tables inside by the time it starts to get cold,” he said.
He has about nine tables outside, said Miersch.
How’s it going? “Not as well as we’d hoped,” he said. The first weekend outdoor dining was permitted, “it was great,” he said. “It was busy and almost like normal but then of course the fires came in and it’s been smoky ever since.”
That’s when a lot of visitors cancelled their trips to the Valley, he said. Locals were staying in as well.
The last weekend in August, “it got a little bit better,” he said. “We’re hoping Labor Day weekend will be a busy weekend for us and the tourists will come back for the holiday,” and locals will also want to dine out.
Rouas said Angele is very lucky because it already has a large outdoor dining area. But, “We’re definitely concerned about what’s going to happen in a few months” when it gets colder.
“Hopefully we can continue masking and washing hands and be safe so our numbers decrease so we can increase our capacity indoors,” she said.
As of today, sales at Angele are down about 50%.
“I don’t think people understand how incredibly devastating this has been for the restaurant industry,” said Rouas. “It’s been really tough.”
What keeps her going during such an emergency?
“I love what I do. And I’ve been part of this community for 18 years now and I’m not giving up. And I need to take into consideration my employees. I’m trying to keep them all employed.”
Jay Bakker of Squeeze Inn Hamburgers on Solano Avenue said with the new orders, he can now offer about 12 indoor seats.
He just hopes it stays that way, said Bakker. He doesn’t want to have to switch back to outdoor dining only.
“Mentally it’s a grind” to keep up with the revisions in health orders and requirements, said Bakker.
“For a while there it felt like things were changing every hour.” He has a lot to stay on top of.
“That took a toll on me personally,” he said. For a while, his coping strategy for dealing with the stress was: “One hour at a time.”
Business is down, said Bakker. But “compared to what everybody else is going through, I’ll take it.”
His business does seems to have a few advantages. His menu is easy to make to go, it’s not overly expensive and he has lots of room for outdoor seating.
And, “The community has been super supportive,” said Bakker.
Not every restaurant owner is reopening for indoor dining, at least right away.
Marco A. Castaneda at Don Perico Mexican Restaurant on First Street said that he isn’t ready. “Maybe in a couple months,” he said on Monday.
“The weather is nice right now,” there’s no rush, he said.
He currently has room for about 18 seats outside.
“It’s safer for my customers and employees that they are outside. We don’t want anyone getting sick,” said Castaneda.
