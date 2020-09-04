Napa restaurants reopen indoor dining, but chafe at seating limit

“I support 26 families right now,” he said. Imagine if 26 more families go on unemployment, he said. “That’s not going to help our economy.”

Pando thinks it will take up to five years for restaurants to recover from this pandemic. Unfortunately, some restaurants won’t be able to hang on for that long.

“Imagine the restaurants that are really big,” he said. “Those losses are far more staggering. My heart goes out to them,” said Pando.

Norm Sawicki of the Trancas Steakhouse said his reaction to the news was: “Yes! It’s about time.”

Restaurants,” including his, “are losing so much money,” he said. “I don’t know if some of them are going to be able to survive.”

In fact, Sawicki said he had to sell a small strip mall that he owned in Arizona just to keep his doors open at Trancas Steakhouse.

“I was real fortunate” to have that asset available, he said. “I’ve got key employees and I’ve got to keep them. To replace them, I just don’t think that’s possible.”

He doesn’t agree with the ban on indoor dining to begin with, said Sawicki.