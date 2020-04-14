Napa restaurants turn to fundraising campaigns to support workers

Hamawi said uncertainly was the final factor, as the timeline for when and how much help would be received by the government made finding a way to support staff “a good idea.”

“This pandemic does affect some more than others so what we hope is that those who can afford to lend a helping hand do, but, if you can’t, no worries at all,” he said.

Since the campaign launched on March 20, Gran Electrica has raised just over $5,000 for the roughly 30 laid off employees. Six remain on the payroll to handle the taco and margarita takeout operation. According to Hamawi, most of his employees filed for unemployment immediately, and they’ve been using that money to “survive.”

“This will really help them make ends meet and not be struggling as much as they would be without it,” he said, adding that his team has yet to disperse the funds but that they plan to do so in a tiered roll-out based on how many average hours a person would’ve ordinarily worked.