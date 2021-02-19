Napa restaurants welcome return to outdoor dining, but hope indoor dining is next

“If we didn’t get the PPP I don’t know if we’d still be around, to be honest. That was a good shot in the arm for us,” said Gatto.

“That helped but our team kept us here and alive and we’ve always had great support from the community. Without that support we wouldn’t be here.”

If a second round of PPP is offered, he will certainly apply. “I think we all need it,” said Gatto.

His plan for the next few months is “just keep doing what we’re doing,” and hope for approval to resume indoor dining again.

“Right now, we're just trying to get by. Keep our head above water as best we can.”

Bettina Rouas, owner of Angèle restaurant in downtown Napa, said she was hanging on.

“We’re very fortunate that we have a large patio” that allows her to serve about half of her normal capacity, said Rouas.

“During the week we have our locals that are coming out which is fabulous. Presidents’ Day weekend was very busy, that was great. We’re just waiting to open indoors.”

How has Angele survived this past year?