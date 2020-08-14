Napa restores water service to Silverado Resort and neighbors

Approximately 150 customers, including Silverado Resort, were without water Thursday night when a major line ruptured on Atlas Peak Road between Monticello Road and Hillcrest Drive, the city of Napa reported.
City crews were up all night, tying off the main break, then dealing with two smaller leaks in the area that were connected to the major repair, said Phil Brun, the city's utilities director.
The main break occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday on a 14-inch steel transmission line that was installed in the 1960s and is scheduled to be relined over the next three to five years due to corrosion, Brun said. The repair was finished and water restored by 5:30 a.m., he said.
Affected customers may see some discoloration in their water and should run their faucets until the water runs clear, the city advised.
Brun estimated that hundreds of thousands of gallons of potable water spilled during the incident, with water continuing to leak Friday from a valve at Atlas Peak and Hillcrest, spilling across the roadway, he said.
This leak will be repaired next week, Brun said.
"I don't want to be fixing a valve, shutting down the water system, in a heat wave," he said.
Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees in coming days across much of the area.
The city will be conferring with the county about repairing road asphalt that was damaged by the three leaks, Brun said.
This was the biggest water system leak in about a year, Brun said. A dozen workers from the city's water and streets divisions worked all night on the Silverado area repairs, he said.
Homes in the highlands area above the resort did not lose water. They are fed by a water tank, Brun said.
The city is currently delivering about 20 million gallons a day to customers. Thursday's leaks probably cost the city under 1 million gallons, Brun estimated.
Watch Now: Why drinking alcohol without eating can be dangerous
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.