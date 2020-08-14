Napa restores water service to Silverado Resort and neighbors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Approximately 150 customers, including Silverado Resort, were without water Thursday night when a major line ruptured on Atlas Peak Road between Monticello Road and Hillcrest Drive, the city of Napa reported.

City crews were up all night, tying off the main break, then dealing with two smaller leaks in the area that were connected to the major repair, said Phil Brun, the city's utilities director.

The main break occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday on a 14-inch steel transmission line that was installed in the 1960s and is scheduled to be relined over the next three to five years due to corrosion, Brun said. The repair was finished and water restored by 5:30 a.m., he said.

Affected customers may see some discoloration in their water and should run their faucets until the water runs clear, the city advised.

Brun estimated that hundreds of thousands of gallons of potable water spilled during the incident, with water continuing to leak Friday from a valve at Atlas Peak and Hillcrest, spilling across the roadway, he said.

This leak will be repaired next week, Brun said.

"I don't want to be fixing a valve, shutting down the water system, in a heat wave," he said.