This has been the year of the eel-like lamprey in the Napa River.
Researchers each spring do an annual fish count using a floating, 8-foot-diameter rotating funnel as a trap. They usually catch a few dozen lampreys, a fish described by the Center for Biological Diversity as “delightfully bizarre.”
This year they hit the lamprey jackpot. They found more than 7,000 Pacific lamprey, too many to count with exactness.
“It was pretty shocking, actually,” Napa County Resource Conservation District senior biologist Jonathan Koehler said. “We have never seen that many lampreys.”
The stars of the newly released 2017-18 fish monitoring report are the juvenile lampreys that are 6-to-8 inches long and about as big around as a pencil. They have no scales and sucker-like mouths that can be used to feed on other fish.
“It was net after net of writhing lampreys,” Koehler said.
These juveniles head off to the estuary and the ocean, then later return to the Napa River to spawn. They grow to be about two-feet long with the girth of a banana.
People often mistake lampreys for eels, Koehler said. The Eel River – which runs through Humbolt, Lake, Mendocino and Trinity counties – should more correctly be called the Lamprey River, he added.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife lists the Pacific lampreys as a species of “moderate concern” not in immediate danger of extinction. Threats include dams and other water barriers, water diversions, agriculture, urbanization and non-native species.
The Napa River this year is seemingly teeming with these fish that Koehler acknowledges appear creepy to some people. But lampreys aren’t trying to draw attention.
“They blend in,” Koehler said. “They lurk in the dark corners of the creeks and rivers under rocks and things like that.”
Koehler sees timing as a possible reason for the seeming lamprey population explosion. Juvenile lampreys probably go out to the ocean with the first big storms, which usually hit before the fish trap is set up. But last year’s storms came unusually late in the rainy season.
“I think we just caught that big pulse (of lampreys) we would normally miss,” Koehler said.
Plus, maybe it was simply a big year for lampreys, he said. Whatever, he was happy to see them.
“If we have a healthy population of lamprey, a large native fish, that requires a fairly healthy river,” he said.
Besides Pacific lamprey, the Napa River has river lamprey and brook lamprey. The fish count yielded six river lampreys and 63 brook lampreys.
A major goal of the fish count is to gauge the health of steelhead trout and Chinook salmon. Regulatory agencies are trying to create comebacks for these species, leading to laws to reduce how much sediment washes into waterways from local hills and vineyards. Millions of dollars have been spent on river restoration.
The 2018 fish count found 182 steelhead. That compares to 82 in 2017, 78 in 2016 and 69 in 2015. It’s the most since the 334 in 2014.
“We don’t know if that’s real,” Koehler said. “Any one year, we can see a fluctuation.”
Chinook salmon totaled 1,922, compared to 2,315 in 2017, 580 in 2016 and zero in 2015 and 2014. The high-water mark in 10 years of sampling was 7,377 in 2011.
Koehler described 2018 as a "so-so year."
The fish monitoring doesn't yield population counts, but provides a sample for year-to-year comparisons. Go to https://bit.ly/2E1YJEr to see the 2017-18 fish count.