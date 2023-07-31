Those who hoped to cruise the Napa River, traveling to and from Sacramento by luxury riverboat, will need to adjust their calendars.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

American Cruise Lines Inc. has suspended its Napa Valley River and Bay cruises until after 2024.

“We’re taking a pause,” said Alexa Paolella, public relations manager for American Cruise Lines. However, “we do hope to offer the cruises, or a similar itinerary in the region, again in the future,” she wrote.

“It’s not unusual for a specific specialty cruise” to operate on a limited schedule, she added.

Paolella said that it is typical for the cruise industry to add and create different itineraries, “testing them and seeing how our guests like them.”

After announcing the new cruises in September 2022, American Cruise Lines hosted a total of four Bay cruises, all during March.

Bay cruises were scheduled for future months, but in June, those dates were removed from the company’s website.

“The cruises in March were a success,” Paolella said. “There were obviously some logistical issues worked out in the beginning but the guests loved the cruises and we received a really warm welcome in the whole region.”

One logistical detail revolved around the exact itinerary of the cruise, the spokeswoman said. At first, the Bay cruise was to start and end in San Francisco. However, the March cruises started and ended in Sacramento.

The Bay cruise made headlines because it was reportedly the first time in 80 years that this type of cruise ship had traveled on the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

The March excursions took place aboard a new riverboat, the American Jazz, which accommodates 190 guests. It is 345 feet long and 60 feet wide.

Prices were higher than a traditional ocean or budget cruise. Fares for the eight-day, seven-night voyage were originally listed at $11,280 per person for a “grand” suite and $5,695 for a single room. All rooms offered private balconies.

The American Jazz might not be in California anymore, but it’s still in operation, Paolella said. Currently, it’s cruising the Columbia and Snake rivers in Oregon and Washington state.