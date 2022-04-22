Napa River dredging plan may bring up to 100 daily truck trips down South Jefferson Street

A plan to dredge the Napa River later this year could bring up to 100 daily truck trips to South Jefferson Street for the purpose of depositing 40,000 cubic yards of dirt in an area planned to eventually become a city of Napa park.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

That’s according to a town hall meeting focused on telling community members about the plan held Thursday by representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.

About 20 Napa residents attended the meeting, and some shared concerns about traffic, safety and the current condition of South Jefferson Street.

In total, 52,000 cubic yards of dredged material is anticipated to be pulled out of the Napa River from August to December this year for the purpose of keeping much of the Napa River channel at around 10 feet of depth.

Al Paniccia, San Francisco District navigation program manager for the corps, said the larger point of the dredging projects is to maintain waterways, particularly those with a high or moderate level of commercial use.

He said the corps dredges the Napa River — covering an area from the city of Napa’s Third Street Bridge all the way down to near Vallejo — about every six years, though the actual frequency depends on federal funding. The most recent Napa River dredging project was in 2016, he said.

Richard Thomasser, manager of the flood district, said the dredging is planned to start near the Third Street Bridge to Riverside Drive, which is where about half the planned dredged material is located. Much of the rest of the material is located from an area near the Napa Valley Yacht Club to the Imola Bridge.

Around 5,000 cubic yards of planned dredging material is located south of the bridge, Thomasser said. The corps will be limiting working hours for areas immediately adjacent to buildings — covering most of the work area — to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, he added.

The actual dredging, unlike in past years, will be carried out using a clamshell method, which involves digging out the sediment with a large bucket. That’s because the sediment that’s planned for dredging is too big for the previous hydraulic pumping method, Thomasser said.

“The type of material were seeing in the predominately shoaled areas this year is really a sandy gravely material, it’s not typical bay mud or anything like that, it’s actually fairly coarse-grained,” Thomasser said. “That’s difficult for the hydraulic dredging approach and thus is why the clamshell approach is being used.”

But as a result of switching up the dredging method, he said, the corps won’t be able to use the former homeless encampment known as The Bowl. It will instead be dumped on flood district property on South Coombs Street, adjacent to the Wine Valley Lodge, and then trucked to Imola Avenue beyond the southern end of South Jefferson Street.

Andrew Butler, flood control project manager for the dredging project, said the trucking will generally occur at the same time as the dredging. Not all of the 52,000 is planned to go to the South Jefferson site, he said, because some of it will be spread around the drop-off point on Coombs Street.

Butler said there will be about 4,000 round truck trips, with a potential 100 trips a day. But he added that it’s difficult to predict exactly how the trucking situation will play out.

“We’re really just going to be trying to keep up with the soil as it’s coming in,” Butler said. “Obviously we’re going to be on top of any safety concerns.”

Some community members asked questions about the fecal matter content of the dredged material. Thomasser responded that the dredged sediment isn’t really going to contain much and that trucking the material doesn’t present a route of exposure to be concerned about.

Community members also brought up safety concerns related to how traffic in the area would be affected by the truck trips. And several spoke to the poor condition of South Jefferson Street and asked whether there was a paving plan.

Thomasser said one possibility that could help with traffic is that the flood district could stockpile the dirt and spread the truck trips out over time.

He added that the district will be carrying a reconstruction survey of South Jefferson Street and, if the damage is caused to the road, the district will either fix it themselves or make an arrangement with the city to pave the street.

Julie Lucido, the city’s public works director, said the city will be determining after the dredging work is done what will be the best way to proceed with South Jefferson Street. For now, she said, repaving the street isn’t going to happen this year or next year.

Plans for a South Jefferson Park — which will be enabled, to some degree, by the dredging project — are also a long way off, Lucido said, given that the project isn’t funded yet and planning on the park hasn’t happened in years.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.