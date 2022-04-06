Napa River dredging plan won't use The Bowl

Sediment acquired from dredging the Napa River at the end of this year will likely be trucked to a property at the southern, blocked-off end of South Jefferson Street that’s planned to eventually become a city of Napa park, and not to the site of a former homeless encampment known as The Bowl.

In the past, dredged material has been stored at The Bowl. The encampment there was cleared last November — displacing about 30 residents, all of whom were offered a shelter bed — to make sure the space could be used to store the sediment dredged this year.

But, if all goes according to plan, the dredged material will instead initially go to the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District property on South Coombs street adjacent to the Wine Valley Lodge. (The lodge is currently being converted into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for people dealing with homelessness.)

Then, the material will be trucked from the flood district property onto Imola Avenue and to a dead end at the bottom of South Jefferson Street, between the Meadows of Napa Valley senior living community and the Napa Yacht Club gated community.

That’s according to a preliminary dredging plan, which will be carried out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers between August and December of this year. The Napa City Council expressed support for the plan at a Tuesday meeting, but will need to approve a formal agreement with the flood district — which serves as the local coordinator for federal dredging — at a future meeting.

The primary reason for changing the drop-off location is the corps determined The Bowl isn’t a suitable place for this year’s dredging cycle, said Julie Lucido, Napa’s public works director.

That’s because the corps found the sediment is too big in the area they’re planning to dredge, more gravely and coarser than average river sediment that would be run through the typical hydraulic dredging process. Richard Thomasser, manager of the flood district, said the hydraulic process involves vacuuming up and pumping slurried sediment and water into a holding basin, such as The Bowl.

The corps will instead be using a clamshell method of dredging, which basically involves hauling out the sediment from the river with a large bucket, he said. Trying to use The Bowl to hold the material would be difficult when using that method, because there’s no direct access to the area from the riverbank. Trucking the material from the riverbank there would also disrupt the wetland habitat, Thomasser said.

The flood district is still leasing The Bowl property from the Napa Sanitation District through 2030 and will likely use it to store dredged materials again at some point in the future, he added.

Thomasser also said the plan is a win-win because the city wants to develop the South Jefferson area as a park and the flood district wants to offload the dredging material.

“The deal is not done on the park in terms of what it is,” he said. “But suffice to say it will advance the ability for the city to move that forward a bit because they’ll have some material to work with.”

Lucido said the city doesn’t currently have funding to develop a park in the South Jefferson area, but added the fill there would support the future development of a park.

There will be a lot of traffic in the area as a result, she said, but the city will make sure the truck routes are optimized. Thomasser added that the flood district may leave some of the sediment at the Coombs street site and move it over a longer time frame than when the dredging is taking place to help ease traffic.

“We could slow the trucks down and that might be what makes sense,” he said. “We aren’t quite sure if that will make sense, maybe it’s good to get it over with, but I think we can assess that as we go.”

The flood district and corps will be holding an informational community meeting about the dredging process later this month, according to Thomasser.

