Napa River flood project receives $48.3 million from the Army Corps of Engineering

County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht and Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley thanked Thompson for his help in securing the money.

Segdley said a completed flood project will do more than provide safety for existing homes. It will also allow for needed housing and compatible uses in the flood plain.

The 2005 New Year’s flood sent muddy water coursing down Soscol Avenue south of Lincoln Avenue, flooding homes and businesses. The planned flood walls are to prevent a repeat.

Flood walls also are to be built in the Oxbow District area. That work is to be done by the Flood Control District using money remaining from Measure A and by developers.

Napa County residents in 1998 passed Measure A, a half-cent sales tax for flood control. That allowed the county to create a partnership with the federal government to fund and build flood control projects.

Subsequent years saw such projects as flood plains created, bridges replaced, flood walls built and the quarter-mile flood bypass built between the Oxbow District and downtown Napa.

But the Army Corps of Engineers after the 2015, $18.5 million bypass project questioned whether remaining projects met federal cost-benefit standards. That put the remaining projects in limbo.