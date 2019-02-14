The Napa Valley endured two days of heavy rain, causing minor flooding and traffic disruptions in scores of locations, but no serious damage was reported as the storm began to wane Thursday morning.
As predicted, the Napa River overflowed overnight at some of its traditional low spots, closing Lodi Lane and Oakville Cross Road and spilling water into the Oxbow Commons flood bypass in Napa. Yountville Cross Road was closed Thursday morning as well.
Flood waters began entering the bypass at 4:15 a.m. Thursday. The flow into the bypass was less than a foot deep at 8:30 a.m., and was expected to begin falling as the tide went out, said Rick Thomasser, flood control operations manager for the county.
The Napa River at St. Helena peaked Thursday morning at 15.22 feet, short of the 18.1 feet that had been predicted, Thomasser said.
"We fared really well," Thomasser said of how the Napa Valley's major waterways handled two days of hard rain.
Other parts of the Bay were hit harder. Social media posts showed a Santa Cruz driver who escaped from their submerged vehicle after driving through a flooded road, flooded Santa Rosa vineyards and a tree that nearly fell on a Menlo Park home.
As the storm began turning to showers Thursday morning, the Napa Valley could look back on two days of pounding rain. Precipitation totals since Tuesday ranged from 6.7 inches in Angwin to 2.9 inches at the city's of Napa's Corporation Yard on Jackson Street, according to county gauges.
Atlas Peak received 4.5 inches, Mount Veeder 4.3 inches, Dunaweal Lane in Calistoga, 5 inches, and Sulphur Creek at Pope Street in St. Helena, 4.9 inches.
The city of Napa announced Thursday that the following parks and public areas would be closed during the storm: Trancas Crossing, Oxbow Preserve, Oxbow Commons walkways, the Kennedy Park duck pond and road to college fields, the boat dock on Main Street, Stanly Lane Trail, the pedestrian bridge above Salvador Creek at Garfield Park, a portion of the River Trail from Trancas to Lincoln Avenues and the Hennessey boat launching area.
Staff will check for debris or safety hazards before reopening areas and some places may remain closed through the weekend, according to the city.
Cal Fire-Napa County Fire said Thursday morning that it had responded to a couple calls of fallen trees. Napa Fire said it had responded to calls about fallen branches in the roadway, but traffic was flowing smoothly thanks to careful drivers.
The American Canyon area, however, didn't get off so easy.
One collision was reported after a car spun out in the water, said AmCan Police Chief Oscar Ortiz.
The area saw localized flooding on side roads, with about 6 to 8 inches of flooding along southbound Highway 29, south of South Kelly Road. Officials closed that part of the road at 3:30 a.m., but reopened it about 45 minutes later.
The light at the intersection of Highway 29 and American Canyon Road was out from 3:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. while officials dealt with flooding in the area, Ortiz said.
California Highway Patrol's local chapter said there had been no major collisions related to the storm and no injuries reported. There were a couple of mudslides and calls of trees and rocks in the road.
The intersection of Highways 121 and 12 remained closed in Sonoma County Thursday and part of the road was obscured by flooding, a video posted on CHP's Facebook showed. The agency tweeted yesterday that there was "too much water flowing south" in the area.
Officials urge drivers to reverse course if they see a flooded road. Six inches of fast-moving water can carry away an adult, a foot of water can carry away a small car, and 18 to 24 inches of water can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The National Weather Service predicted showers for Thursday and Friday, with drier conditions this weekend. Sunny skies should prevail on Monday, Presidents' Day.
Kevin Courtney contributed to this report.