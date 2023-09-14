A trail is to be built between Lincoln Avenue and the Oxbow area, but whether walkers and cyclists glancing eastward see a concrete flood wall or the Napa River remains to be determined.

The original idea was to put the trail on the land side of a planned flood wall, as opposed to the river side. Now there are second thoughts.

“I think we can all appreciate the fact that the river trail would be the preferred,” Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said.

The flood wall is to vary in height, but on average is to be about 6 feet tall. That means a trail on the land side of the wall, for the most part, would lack river views.

Friends of the Napa River wants a plan revision. The group recently asked the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District to put the pathway on the river side.

"A 'river side' multi-use trail will provide a quality riverfront access to all economic and social segments of the population, which would be denied by walling the trail off from the river," Friends of the Napa River's board president Francie Winnen wrote.

But a way would be needed for trail users to get beyond the flood wall to the river side. Possibilities are a ramp over the wall or an opening in the wall. Flood control officials said a new design could add $100,000 or more to the project.

Perhaps an opening big enough for ambulances to reach the trail would be needed. That could mean installing a watertight gate that could be closed when the Napa River is raging.

The flood district board is to decide the issue in October. The board — which has elected officials from the county and its cities — had an initial discussion on Tuesday.

But first, the district wants to hear more from the city of Napa.

“From our perspective, it's the city’s trail once the flood district builds it,” said Richard Thomasser, manager of the flood control district.

City Public Works Director Julie Lucido said in an email Wednesday that the river side trail proposal was just shared with the city. Napa will have long-term maintenance responsibility for the trail.

“The city is reviewing the design from the aspect of public safety, emergency access and maintenance,” she said.

All of this is part of the next, $94 million phases of the Napa River flood control project designed to protect more than 2,000 properties within the city of Napa. Work is to include building flood walls on the west side of the river, north and south of Lincoln Avenue.

A trail between Lincoln Avenue and the Oxbow area has been part of the mix dating back to the flood control project's environmental impact report, issued in the late 1990s.

Actually, a trail exclusively on the river side of the flood wall appears to be off the table. Rather, what river side advocates are seeking is a hybrid.

Flood control officials said a trail can be built on the river side for about 1,400 feet, from near the Oxbow to Wall Street. Then the trail would have to cross to the land side of the wall for the 600-foot-long distance between Wall Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The reason — district officials said the Ace & Vine card room building at Lincoln Avenue is too close to the river to fit either flood wall or trail there. The flood wall is to go around Ace & Vine and an animal hospital, with gates for the parking lots.

That's at the northern end of the planned trail.

At the southern end near the Oxbow, the flood wall is to tie into high ground near River Terrace Lane. Trail users there should be able to go the river side of the wall without a gap needed, district officials said.

A flood wall will also be built north of Lincoln Avenue, where a 1.2-mile Napa River trail already exists between Lincoln Avenue and Trancas Street. This trail is to keep its river views by being on the river side of the wall.

That existing trail will probably be disrupted during flood wall construction, Thomasser said. If so, it will be rebuilt and restored.

