 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Riverfront makes Fodor's list of best river walks

Napa Riverfront makes Fodor's list of best river walks

{{featured_button_text}}

Is there anything more delightful than glinting sunlight, splashing water and the aroma of something delicious wafting from a waterside bistro? Fodor’s Travel blog recently ranked the nation’s top riverwalks, places where a waterfront stroll includes not just beautiful views, but restaurants, shops and other enticements.

Fodor’s 15 top picks ranged from the sleek skyscraper-lined Chicago Riverwalk to Reno’s Riverwalk District, with its craft brew scene and bustling restaurants. There’s Texas’ famous San Antonio River Walk (No. 4), where you can enjoy Tex-Mex, Italian or elevated farm-to-fork fare after a visit to the San Antonio Museum of Art. And Napa’s Riverfront, where you can sip a Napa cab, watch for egrets and imagine you’ve been transported to Italy, Venetian gondolas and all.

Find the complete list, along with suggestions for what to see along the way, at Fodors.com

One of Napa's largest resort and hotel properties is found at the south end of the city. Take a look at the Vista Collina and Meritage resorts.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crusader sword recovered from Mediterranean seabed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The Riverfront
Uploaded Photos

The Riverfront

  • Updated

The Riverfront in downtown Napa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News