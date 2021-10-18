Napa Riverfront makes Fodor's list of best river walks

Is there anything more delightful than glinting sunlight, splashing water and the aroma of something delicious wafting from a waterside bistro? Fodor’s Travel blog recently ranked the nation’s top riverwalks, places where a waterfront stroll includes not just beautiful views, but restaurants, shops and other enticements.

Fodor’s 15 top picks ranged from the sleek skyscraper-lined Chicago Riverwalk to Reno’s Riverwalk District, with its craft brew scene and bustling restaurants. There’s Texas’ famous San Antonio River Walk (No. 4), where you can enjoy Tex-Mex, Italian or elevated farm-to-fork fare after a visit to the San Antonio Museum of Art. And Napa’s Riverfront, where you can sip a Napa cab, watch for egrets and imagine you’ve been transported to Italy, Venetian gondolas and all.

Find the complete list, along with suggestions for what to see along the way, at Fodors.com.

