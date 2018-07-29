Betty Gahart, a registered nurse, has helped save many lives, and not just while on the job.
She has spread her expertise to patients across the U.S. through a book she wrote in 1973 and has updated almost every year since.
Called “Gahart's Intravenous Medications,” the handbook for nurses and health professionals has become known as "the IV drug bible."
It’s used by countless doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health care workers – basically anyone who needs to quickly and easily find complete, up-to-date information on how to administer IV drugs safely and effectively.
The idea for the book came about in the late 1960s, when Gahart was working as a nurse at the then-Queen of the Valley Hospital.
About that same time, physicians began ordering some medications to be given using a new method -- intravenously.
For Gahart, there was one big problem. Intravenous medications are absorbed instantly, leaving little time to resolve an adverse reaction.
But there was no single reference guide for information about each drug to ensure proper dosing, dilution, compatibility with other medications and side effects.
“I couldn’t walk into a patient’s room and give them something by IV” that she didn’t know how to use correctly, Gahart said.
Without such a reference, patient’s lives could be jeopardized.
In response, Gahart decided to write her own guide to be used by the nurses at the Queen.
The book was a hit with the staff, Gahart said.
She figured “If it works for us, it’d work for others.”
Some 35 editions later, more than 1.5 million copies of “Gahart's Intravenous Medications” have been published over the years.
It’s a best seller among nursing books on Amazon.com and is also available digitally and online.
Kudos for the book are common.
“This is ‘the’ handbook to have for hospital pharmacy and nursing,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.
“When it comes to IV drugs, this is the bible,” wrote another. “It is the best IV drug book out there,” and “I can't recommend this guide enough,” wrote others.
Writing the book was far from a solo effort, said Gahart.
In fact, the whole family grew up around the writing process.
“My brothers and sister and I used to do our homework on my parents' bed while Mom worked a little each night and on weekends,” said her youngest daughter, Teresa Gahart Bindewald.
Betty’s husband, Bill Gahart – who worked as a teacher and then school principal – helped proofread the book.
Sure, there are other such IV drug guides, but “the others aren’t as good,” Gahart said matter-of-factly.
Gahart is not only very exacting about the contents of the book, but the format and binding as well.
For example, for quick reference, certain information about each individual IV drug is always located on the same spot on the page. She avoids ending a sentence at the bottom of a right-hand page, lest a reader think there isn’t more information to read on the following page.
The book is spiral bound so a reader can easily flip to the appropriate page, leave it open for reference and read hands-free.
The book has become so popular that it allowed Gahart to leave her job in 1987 as a nurse and director of education and training at the Queen and work on her IV drug ‘bible’ full time.
Her husband was able to retire early from his Richmond high school principal job.
Today, they live a comfortable life in a sprawling Browns Valley home. The couple has traveled a lot -- all over the world. Gahart also collects Barbie dolls and her extensive doll collection decorates every room in their home. The Gaharts raised five children and now have 12 grandkids and one great granddaughter.
Over the years, Gahart has taken on two significant co-authors. They first is Adrienne Nazareno, clinical manager at the pharmacy department at the Queen. The second is Gahart’s own granddaughter, registered nurse Meghan Ortega. Other experts are also listed as reviewers and consultants.
Her co-authors have been invaluable, said Gahart. Now age 84, Gahart is slowly passing on more of the work to the two other women.
“I’m trying to retire,” she said with a laugh.
“I’m very proud” of the fact that she’s made such a contribution to medicine, and likely helped save many lives, acknowledged Gahart. It means a lot, she said.
But Gahart doesn’t want to seem like she’s bragging. That’s not her style, she said.
“Knowing is enough.”