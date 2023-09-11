Soscol Avenue is a bustling Napa city roadway lined with homes, auto showrooms, shopping centers, hotels, noontime taco trucks and businesses.

It also is a potential candidate for a traffic safety makeover.

Vehicle lanes could be narrowed to make room for better bicycle lanes. High-visibility crosswalks and crossing beacons could be installed. And the Silverado Trail intersection could be “squared up” as near to a 90-degree angle as possible.

Welcome to a possible Vision Zero world that prioritizes safety over vehicle speeds. The goal is to eliminate the worst traffic accidents throughout Napa County by 2030.

From 2015 to 2021, Soscol Avenue had 174 injury collisions, according to a draft Vision Zero study released by the Napa Valley Transportation Authority. The focus is on the 15 crashes that resulted in death or serious injury.

“They are preventable and unacceptable incidents,” the newly released draft study said.

The transportation authority is looking at Vision Zero strategies that Sweden began using in the 1990s and have since spread to other nations, along with several dozen U.S. communities. One idea is that since humans make mistakes, those who design road systems should anticipate and accommodate those mistakes.

Here are some of the proposed Napa County projects in the draft plan:

Add a Highway 29/Rutherford Road traffic signal in the heart of Napa Valley wine country. This site had recently been considered for a roundabout, but an adjacent property owner declined to provide a needed piece of land and project proponents declined to use eminent domain.

Reconfigure much of four-lane Redwood Road in the city of Napa to three lanes, including a center turn lane. Add bike lanes, crossing beacons and pedestrian medians. Make the intersection with Dry Creek Road a stop for all directions.

Narrow lanes on Highway 29 through downtown Calistoga, and turn diagonal parking into parallel parking to create room for bike lanes. Install high-visibility crosswalks and crossing beacons.

Study whether to install a two-lane roundabout on Highway 29 at Yountville’s Madison Street.

Convert outside travel lanes of American Canyon Road from Wetlands Edge Road to James Road to bike paths. Install protected bike lanes on American Canyon Road east of Highway 29 to Newell Road by narrowing vehicle lanes.

Modify the Highway 29 signalized intersection at Trower Avenue, with such changes as improving signal timing and installing pavement markers to divide lanes. Study having a roundabout, though how that could be done given a nearby Trower Avenue train crossing is unclear.

Install high-visibility crosswalks and pedestrian medians on Lincoln Avenue in the city of Napa. Study a "road diet" to eliminate lanes and instead have a center turning lane.

Stripe high-visibility crossings on Main Street (Highway 29/128) in St. Helena. Add sidewalk curb ramps and install curb extensions at intersections to shorten crossings for pedestrians. Upgrade traffic signal coordination.

Add flashing beacons, high-visibility crosswalks and curb extensions at key pedestrian crossings throughout the valley.

Overall, there are more than 40 project areas and a projected total cost of tens of millions of dollars, though no specific cost estimates. The Vision Zero plan is designed to help obtain grants.

On Thursday, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority advisory group of public works officials from Napa County and its five cities heard about the draft plan.

“The city of Napa is very supportive. Traffic safety is a City Council priority,” said Julie Lucido, the city public works director.

But neither she nor other public works officials commented on specific proposals.

During the six years ending in 2021, the county reported 4,651 injury traffic collisions. Of those, 571 resulted in death or serious injury for auto occupants, cyclists and/or pedestrians, according to the draft study.

“The trends over time are not looking good,” said Diana Meehan of the transportation authority.

Those 571 fatal or serious injury collisions are the target of the Vision Zero draft plan. It seeks to eliminate such collisions by 2030.

Earlier this year, the authority surveyed 584 people in English and Spanish. Ninety-six percent of respondents agreed safety should be the priority for road designs.

About 60% said they feel safe walking along or crossing streets in Napa Valley downtowns and neighborhoods. Fewer than half said they feel safe walking along or crossing rural roads or crossing highways.

Eighty-three percent agreed that space for people to walk, bike and cross the street safely should be prioritized over on-street parking. Seventy-one percent said they are willing to reduce their speed to 35 mph on rural roads.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority's board of directors is scheduled to consider adopting the Vision Zero plan in October. Go to https://nvta.ca.gov/planning-and-projects/planning/regional/napa-valley-vision-zero/ to see the plan.

