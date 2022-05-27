Napa rocks on: BottleRock festival’s opening day draws tens of thousands to Expo

On Friday, BottleRock at last returned to its usual place on the calendar — and possibly to its normal mood of celebrating rock, pop, and the Napa Valley’s food and wines.

The valley’s signature music festival returned to the Napa Valley Expo for its ninth edition, and fans again thronged the downtown fairground for a 10-hour cavalcade of more than 100 musical acts across multiple stages. Scheduled to headline the first of BottleRock’s three days were Metallica and Kygo, with performances by Twenty One Pilots and the Black Crowes set for Saturday and Pink and Luke Combs slated for the festival’s Sunday finale.

BottleRock again is serving as a culinary showcase as well as a musical one, with chefs, musicians and celebrities co-hosting at the Expo’s Culinary Stage. An array of chefs will present recipes alongside concert headlines and other hosts, including current and former Bay Area athletes such as San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson, who were set to appear later Friday.

This year’s BottleRock is returning to its regular schedule over the Memorial Day weekend, following two years of repeated postponements forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Festival producer Latitude 38 scrapped the 2020 event as stay-at-home orders halted nearly all live entertainment across the U.S., then belatedly mounted a 2021 festival in early September, 2½ months after California lifted most capacity limits at public events.

Unseasonably hot Napa conditions earlier in the week gave way to pleasantly breezy conditions Friday, with afternoon temperatures in the 70s creating a comfortable atmosphere for BottleRock spectators.

Missing from this year’s BottleRock are the requirements for spectators to wear masks and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or recent negative tests for the virus — safeguards that organizers announced as the live music industry emerged from more than a year of enforced hibernation. Face coverings are optional at this year’s festival, although masks are being provided throughout the Expo grounds.

