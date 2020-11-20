Napa roller coaster story goes viral: Disneyland designer reaches out to Napa inventor

“I didn’t expect this type of explosion” of interest, he admitted. “I have to pinch myself” to believe it’s real.

Readers have been inspired by the family’s COVID-19 project, he realized. “That’s been really, really cool and positive to hear.”

But the best call by far came from the person who designed the parts of the original Matterhorn at Disneyland – a man by the name of Bob Gurr.

Now 89, Gurr is said to have designed most, if not all, of the ride vehicles of the classic Disneyland attractions, including Autopia, Haunted Mansion, the Disneyland Monorail, the Submarine Voyage and the Matterhorn Bobsleds.

Sean said he was blown away by the fact that Gurr wanted to contact him.

“He took an hour of his time to talk to me,” said Sean. “He told me about how he built the original (Matterhorn) and how it was not so different how we built ours, funny enough.”

Sean also got to talk to Gurr about Disney Imagineering, the research and development arm of The Walt Disney Company. “He shared some keen insights into that,” said Sean. “That was really cool.”