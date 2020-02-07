Napans can now see how city government’s using their taxpayer dollars without spending hours poring over the budget and combing through complicated data. A new simplified financial report provides key metrics to residents without bogging them down in technical details.
“The budget’s always been available, but it takes a master’s degree to read,” said City Manager Steve Potter.
Enter the Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), a streamlined version of information that provides residents with an easy-to-understand way to access information about Napa’s government operations, services, programs and finances. The most recent fiscal year — which ended June 30 — was the first time the city rolled out this new version of its financial report.
It begins with the basics: a diagrammatic representation of city government’s structure, a by-the-numbers look at Napa’s resources and a colorful infographic displaying revenues versus expenditures. The report then dives a little deeper, taking a look at things like the status of the General Fund, the Capital Improvement Program and a government-wide analysis of how things have changed over the last fiscal year.
According to Bret Prebula, Napa’s finance director, “we’re in a good spot,” citing the approximately $3.5 million surplus and his team’s use of “conservative estimates” to ensure the government is not spending more than what it can realistically expect to have moving forward.
Prebula assumed the role in October, and he worked with his team to make the creation of the PAFR, which he describes as the “Reader’s Digest” version of the city’s financial state, a top priority. With it, Prebula says he hopes to increase transparency between city government and community stakeholders.
“City government doesn’t need to be any more complicated for people to understand than it already is,” he said. “We hope this helps improve dialogue and feedback.”
Another main goal of the PAFR process is to shed light on the back-door details behind some city decisions and encourage more people to participate.
“It creates interest within the community, and it helps to educate the public on how and why we make decisions and how that feeds back into the services the community receives,” Potter said. “Transparency means people are more satisfied, more informed, and more inclusive.”
The PAFR won’t replace the Complete Annual Financial Report, which remains available to the public. It just provides another way of looking at the information.
City Hall update
Fluid communication between Napa residents and their government could play an especially important role as plans continue to progress for the new City Hall, an estimated $124 million project that’s made many residents curious to know how the city plans to pay the steep price tag.
Prebula readily acknowledges that the new government hub isn’t accounted for in current projections.
“The one overhang is the generational civic center project. Nobody has a $130 million bucket,” he says. “But the good news is that we aren’t at ground zero.”
The finance director said all city staff is acutely aware of the impact this kind of undertaking will have on the city, saying that “the Civic Center decisions will drive a lot of what else goes on.”
But Prebula is also confident that such a project can happen without affecting the community greatly. “We have a unified approach that community services need to be maintained,” he said, adding that balancing the construction of the best possible buildings with the guarantee of long term well-being for the city and its employees, is “the hardest way to do it but the best way.”